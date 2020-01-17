Lao J Brothers Wins Laos’s First Professional Baseball League

Lao baseball team Lao J Brothers has won Laos’s first professional baseball league in both men’s and women’s leagues.



The competition, dubbed “The 1st KOICA Cup Lao Baseball League,” was held between November 16 and January 11 at Sapphavisa Stadium in the Lao capital Vientiane.

The league, which was supported by South Korea’s Korea International Cooperation Agency or KOICA, was the first “professional baseball league” in Laos.

A total of six teams participated, including Lao J Brothers, National University of Laos Miracle and four more from secondary schools in the capital.

In both leagues, Vientiane Secondary School placed second, and it was followed by National University of Laos Miracle.

Details of matches and results can be found at the league’s official website: https://www.koicacup.com/