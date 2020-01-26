Corona Virus Hotline 166, Death Penalty, Vat Phou Festival, and Moving Houses – This Week In Social Media

It’s that time again when the Laotian Times brings our readers a round-up of some of the most shared social media topics this past week, based on reach and engagement on Facebook. From court sentences and truck rollovers to Corona Virus emergency hotlines and mobile houses, this list gives readers a taste of the kinds of topics that are extensively shared in the Lao social media.

Truck Overturn

A Vietnamese truck rolled over on to its side on the road to Xepon (Savannakhet). The truck was carrying processed wood. According to eyewitnesses, the accident caused 5 hours of traffic. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the truck overturn is still being investigated.

Moving Houses

These villagers in Houaphanh took the meaning of “helping each other move houses” to a whole new level. Men, women, and children of all ages came together to help pull the house on stilts to a location a few meters away. For many social media users in the urban areas, this was truly a sight to behold. But for many others on city outskirts and rural areas, this was a commonplace event. Some even offered this as a business service (for smaller, more mobile homes).

The Woman In the Red Dress

Last week was all about the Lunar New Year. Locals with both Chinese and Vietnamese ancestry gathered together to celebrate this momentous occasion. A beautiful woman dressed in a Chinese traditional red dress was featured on Tholakhong, and the social media crowd almost overwhelmingly concluded that this was not a Lao woman, and that she had to be either Vietnamese or Chinese, or mixed.

Eating & Studying

A purposely comical video of a famous teen idol sneaking in bites of cup noodles amidst a lecture in university seemed to resonate with many former and current students.

Good Samaritan

An upstanding citizen has been praised on social media for his honest ethic. Phonexay Thongpaseuth went to a convenience store to purchase top-up phone cards and requested five 10,000 kip cards and one 50,000 kip card, totaling 100,000 kip. When he got home, he realized that the staff member who had sold him the cards had mistakenly given him five 100,000 kip cards worth quite a lot. The good samaritan promised to return the cards so that the staff member would not be penalized for his error.

No More Entry Fees For the Vat Phou Festival

A notice issued by the Champasak Provincial Administrative Office stated that there will be no more entry fees at the annual Vat Phou Festival to be held this 6-8 February.

Beloved Thai News Anchor Sentenced to Prison

The Thai Supreme Court sentenced Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda, one of Thailand’s most well-known and highest-paid news anchormen, to 8 years in jail for embezzlement.

The Thai courts found the 53-year-old veteran journalist guilty of embezzling over 138 million baht that rightfully belonged to the Mass Communication Organization of Thailand (MCOT). The embezzlement took place while Sorrayuth was the host of a news program on Channel 9, a media outlet of MCOT, between 2005 and 2006. Sorrayuth has since paid back all the money to MCOT.

Sorrayuth shot to fame with his uniquely aggressive style of news presentation and won the attention of Lao viewers, many of whom follow news from Thai television media. “Leuang Lao Chao Nee,” the Channel 3 morning news program co-hosted by Sorrayuth, was followed by a huge percentage of Lao audiences.

Thai Robinson Gold Shop Killer Arrested

Lao social media users praised foreign police as they arrested the man responsible for the shopping mall looting and shooting of 3 people, including a 2-year-old boy in Lopburi, Thailand. The most disturbing part of the case was that the suspect was a 39-year-old civil servant and director of a primary school who confessed that he robbed and killed for fun.

Two Men Shot to Death Near 450-Year Road

Hatsayfong police are on the lookout for the killer of two men, who were shot to death while in their car in vacant land in the 450-Year Road. One of the murdered men’s girlfriends had ventured to search for her boyfriend after not being able to contact him. His phone’s built-in GPS location had led her to locate his whereabouts.

Corona Virus Hotline

The public is urged to call 166 if anyone is suspected of having been infected by the Corona Virus, according to a Ministry of Health notice. A 24-hour mobile number is also available: 02054066777.



19-Year-Old Girl Among Those Sentenced to Death For Drug Trafficking

The Lao Security News has reported that a Vientiane court has issued death sentences to 8 of 22 convicted drug traders. Among them is a 19-year-old female named Pavina (nickname: Julie) who was found guilty of drug trafficking as well as money laundering. An overwhelming number of Lao support the death penalty for drug traffickers. One user asked whether drug lord Sisouk Daoheuang had been put on trial, to which the admin of the Lao Security News Facebook Page replied that the sentencing would happen at another time.