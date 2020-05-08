Who’s Who of the Lao Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control

The Lao PDR officially formed its Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on 3 February this year, with a membership of high-ranking officials from various sectors.

The taskforce coordinates and manages the government’s efforts to monitor, prevent, and control the spread of the new Coronavirus, or Covid-19.

The role of the taskforce is to provide guidance and support to every sector, including government, local authorities, the private sector, and international organizations operating in the Lao PDR.

It closely monitors and assesses the situation and regularly reports to the Lao government.

The Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control conducts inspections in at-risk locations such as ports of entry, transport stations, hospitals, and markets, while arranging and managing specialized healthcare service points across the country.

The taskforce is also responsible for coordinating its response with neighboring countries.

It has an official website at www.covid19.gov.la