Amazon joins forces with Enterprise Singapore to help small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore venture overseas

Amazon Singapore is also extending the waiver of professional selling account subscription, fees for new and existing sellers, until 30 June 2021

SINGAPORE

– Media

OutReach – 28 January 2021 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon announced today at the inaugural Amazon Southeast Asia

Online Seller Summit 2021

additional resources and support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)

in Singapore to start selling online and expand globally through its stores. Amazon

announced that it is extending the waiver of professional selling account

subscription fees for new and existing sellers, until 30 June 2021. This

support builds on Amazon’s current initiatives such as the online seller

education series, Seller University, and over 225 free tools and

services to help sellers grow their sales in Amazon’s stores in Singapore and

worldwide.

In

addition, Amazon is teaming up with Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to help local

retailers scale globally. Enterprise Singapore will support these efforts

through the Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) scheme. Support will be capped at

S$100,000 per new country, includes support for up to 70% of eligible costs for

overseas promotion, overseas business development and overseas country set-up,

and gives SMBs the flexibility to expand across new countries at their

preferred pace. This is one of several measures which local enterprises can tap

on through ESG to grow and diversify their businesses. More details can be found in ANNEX.

“We

will double-down on efforts to support our local businesses in gaining

e-commerce capabilities and maximizing their growth opportunities from the

digital economy. To help companies access customers in new countries, ESG has

also been working with Amazon to onboard Singapore sellers to Amazon as a

channel for international sales, such as in the US, Canada, and India. Support

is available for Singapore companies that are looking to expand to these countries,”

said Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr

Chan Chun Sing.

“Small

businesses are an essential part of Amazon’s DNA. Through the Amazon Southeast

Asia Online Seller Summit 2021, we aim to enable more local sellers to reach a

global audience through our 20 stores worldwide. Whether they are just getting

started or are an experienced seller, Amazon’s comprehensive programs and

network will help SMBs overcome operational challenges to maximize growth opportunities

globally,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore.

The

Southeast Asia Online Seller Summit, being held today and tomorrow, has drawn over 3,000 participants who are

interested to understand how they can sell with Amazon, scale their businesses,

and seize cross-border opportunities. Guest-of-Honour, Minister for Trade and

Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing, leaders of Amazon Singapore, industry experts, and

local business owners selling on Amazon.sg came together on Day 1 to discuss

local and regional retail trends and offer insights on how SMBs can ‘Start

Local, Go Global’ with Amazon.

Connecting

sellers to exchange best practices

As

part of the Summit, Amazon hosted a panel of SMB founders to share experiences

of growing their business online and their journey with Amazon. Through the

support of Amazon’s global network and its logistics and inventory solutions

such as Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA), each of them has expanded to serve

customers globally — all from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“When

I started Rui Smiths in 2014, selecting Amazon as the e-commerce store for my

business was a no brainer. Amazon has been offering an unparalleled service that

perfectly fits my needs, since my initial days as a new business owner,

allowing me to expand internationally from the get-go. In just 4 years, with

Amazon, we had hit S$200,000 in sales and were already selling in the US, UK,

and Australia,” said Debbie Cai, founder, Rui Smiths. “I hope the

insights and resources shared at the Summit will help many local sellers like

myself grow their business not only in Singapore but also beyond shores for

customers everywhere.”

Local

resources for sellers in Singapore to unleash and maximize global growth

opportunities

To

date, Amazon has provided support to thousands of SMBs keen to sell online with

Amazon.sg and its stores globally and continues to help many of them go digital

and build thriving businesses. To shine the spotlight on more local retailers,

Amazon continues to promote a dedicated “Shop Local” storefront on Amazon.sg, featuring

local brands’ founding stories and a plethora of products in categories such as

home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and dining, health and personal

care, toys and games, groceries and more.

Other

resources introduced include the Amazon Seller App for local sellers with

accounts on Amazon.sg to track sales and manage their business via mobile, the

Marketplace Appstore, a one-stop shop to discover third-party applications and

services for automating tedious business aspects, and the Seller Forum, a

resource for first-hand advice from fellow business owners on selling with

Amazon. Sellers can also join the Sell on

Amazon Singapore Facebook page to connect with the community of

sellers on Amazon.sg.

These

initiatives are furthered by Amazon.sg’s ongoing collaboration with Infocomm

Media Development Authority (IMDA) for the Digital Resilience Bonus, offering eligible

SMBs a bonus of up to S$2,500 for selling on e-commerce channels like Amazon.

The bonus is available to eligible local retailers until 30 June 2021.

To learn more about

the millions of small and medium-sized businesses growing with Amazon,

visit: aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-businesses. More information about selling

on Amazon can be found here: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.

Annex: Empowering SMBs to Start Local, Go Global with the Market Readiness

Assistance (MRA) Scheme

SMBs

selling on Amazon.sg may receive an international boost through Enterprise

Singapore’s Market Readiness Assistance (MRA) scheme to partially offset the

costs of scaling their business overseas to new countries. Those eligible will

receive the following support:

Up to 70% of eligible costs, capped at S$100,000

per company per new country* from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2023, that covers:

o Overseas

Promotion (capped at S$20,000)

o Overseas

Business Development (capped at S$50,000)

o Overseas

Set-up (capped at S$30,000)

Each application is limited to one activity in a

single overseas country (e.g. participation in a trade fair)

To

be eligible, companies should meet the following criteria:

Business entity is registered/incorporated in

Singapore

Singapore New country criteria, i.e. target overseas

country whereby the applicant has not exceeded S$100,000 in overseas sales in

each of the last three preceding years

country whereby the applicant has not exceeded S$100,000 in overseas sales in each of the last three preceding years At least 30% local shareholding

Group Annual Sales Turnover of not more than

S$100 million; OR Company’s Group Employment Size of not more than 200

employees

* With

effect from 1 April 2020, a new country refers to a target overseas country

whereby the applicant company has not exceeded S$100,000 in overseas sales in

each of the last three preceding years. The maximum support level is raised from 70% to 80% from 1 November 2020

to 30 September 2021.

Interested

and eligible SMBs selling on Amazon.sg can apply for the Market Readiness

Assistance (MRA) scheme via Enterprise Singapore’s website here. SMBs can also approach Enterprise

Singapore and Amazon for advisory support to develop their

internationalisation business plans.

To

further equip Singapore SMBs with the capabilities to sell overseas via Amazon,

Enterprise Singapore is in active discussions with Amazon on new training

programmes which include listing optimisation, customer service, and

international demand generation. More details will be announced later this

year.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than

competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence,

and long-term thinking. Customer reviews,

personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are

some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information,

visit Amazon.sg.