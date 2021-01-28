Kim Sang-kyung Of Kook Entertainment, Wholly-Owned By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Stars in New SBS Drama RACKET BOY BAND To Be On Netflix & SBS In May 2021

Kim Sang-kyung of Kook Entertainment to

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2021

– Spackman

Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment

Group” or the “Company” and

together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“),

one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that

Kim Sang-kyung of Kook

Entertainment Co., Ltd. (“Kook Entertainment“),

a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media

Group Limited, shall star in new SBS drama RACKET BOY BAND. The Korean drama is expected to start filming

on 30 January 2021 and scheduled to broadcast on Netflix & SBS in May 2021.

In RACKET BOY BAND, Kim Sang-kyung plays the role of a junior

high school badminton coach from the national team. He is known for his leading

roles in MEMORIES OF MURDER (2003) and MAY 18 (2007). Other than

Kim Sang-kyung, RACKET BOY BAND stars Tang Jun-sang of CRASH LANDING ON

YOU (2020), Kim Kang-hoon of WHEN THE CAMELLIA BLOOMS (2019), Oh

Na-ra of SKY CASTLE (2018) and Lee Ji-won SKY CASTLE (2018).

RACKET BOY BAND is a coming of age drama about 16 boys and girls who

attempt the youth athletics competition as their middle school’s badminton

team.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded in 2011 by Charles

Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is

primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and

financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea

was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North

America, China and Japan.

The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In

addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in

entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our

existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

Production Labels

SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most

recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some

of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively

producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading

track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures

include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS

(2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more

information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns

Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus

Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for

a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS

and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one

of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012,

Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing

romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time

highest Video On Demand (“VOD“)

sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in

Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following

films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM

THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and

OUR SUPERSTAR K.

The Company owns

a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title)

and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE

PRIESTS 2.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight

Content Limited which is mainly involved

in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing

consulting services for the production of Korean content.

The Company owns

a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and

release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and

overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release

in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV,

IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion

pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in

overseas and ancillary markets.

Talent

Representation

The Company holds an effective shareholding

interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with

its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent

agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including

some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its

talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam

Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO

Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon),

SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service

talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers

of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of

motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded

entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a

platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment

content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV

dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make

strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with

SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte.

Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“).

Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the

business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas

market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider

specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management

agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film,

television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.

Strategic Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame

Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“).

Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in

Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top

directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s

most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO

BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG,

BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019)

and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).

Previously, Frame

Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018),

MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS

(2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET

REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017),

THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and

VETERAN (2015).

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam

district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co.,

Ltd.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/