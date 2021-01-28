To shake Contract Exchange 2.0 Launched with All-around Upgrades

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2021 – By

reviewing the historical trends of the world, every technological innovation is

bound to set off a tremendous tide. Nowadays, under the constant momentum of

blockchain technology, the development of decentralized finance has become an unavoidable

financial trend globally. 2020 is a year of outbreak and turbulence for the blockchain

industry, attracting extensive attention from all sectors. There is no doubt that

the blockchain industry will be more mature in the future, and it has embarked

in the era of real strength. As one of the important segments in the blockchain

industry chain, a trading platform plays an indispensable role, and has

gradually become the super entrance of traffic in the development process of

blockchain.

In the face of opportunities and

challenges, To shake has been seeking differentiated advantages, and under

technology empowerment, with the application of blockchain, cloud computing,

big data and other cutting edge technologies, it has created a transaction platform

of the digital revolution, aiming to provide safe, stable and convenient

Blockchain asset services for users around the world.

To shake was initiated by Shaking Around To

shake. The company was established in Colorado State of the United States and

is 100 % controlled by the Shaking Around foundation Ltd. With prominent and

reliable background as its foundation as well as financial support, the company

operates simultaneously in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Singapore,

Malaysia as well as many other countries and regions. Moreover, To shake has

obtained the MSB of the United States, which makes it a diversified first-line

platform approved by authorities and recognized by investors. To shake enjoys

leading competitiveness in the industry, extensive customer base and a market environment

of broad prospects.

Now, the new version of To shake 2.0 has

been officially launched. With its comprehensive upgrade, a brand-new

experience would be brought to global users. In order to serve users in a

better way, the newly launched version 2.0 has the following remarkable

features:

Providing more diversified digital asset

transactions: currency transaction, contract and order management, legal

currency transaction, grid strategy, community order management. New upgrade on the App UI: providing

more informative contents, optimized interface and user-friendly experience. Real-time industry dynamics provided

more accurately: real-time market data, faster transaction speed, more secure separated

management and more convenient transactions.

To shake version 2.0 will allow users to

experience an extensive

upgrade from operation to transaction operation, which would greatly improve

user experience, and enable users to rationalize investment allocation

according to their own needs, thereby maximizing their benefits. In addition,

in order to prevent users’ additional losses, being cheated and other risks due

to deficiencies in their awareness, To shakecould provide users

with risk tips, safety proposals and so on in many sections, thereby enhancing their

cognition over the

relevant transactions.

To shake also realizes the integration of

multi-platforms and global resources, which provide investors of digital currencies

with more prominent depth and liquidity in transactions. How to grasp opportunities

of wealth? To shake has built a path of success for all investors. With its prominent

capital advantages, first-class technical team and various innovative modes of

operation, To shakewould mark the next round of development.