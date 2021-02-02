Top Popular Korean Actor-Singer IU Joins Star-Studded Cast In Upcoming Film With The Working Title, BROKER, To Be Produced By Spackman Entertainment Group’s Zip Cinema

Korean actor-singer IU joins top leading cast comprising Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona in BROKER , which is to be produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema

, which is to be produced by the Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema To be directed by celebrated Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirokazu, who won the 2018 Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film SHOPLIFTERS , BROKER will be his first ever Korean production

, will be his first ever Korean production Screenplay works for BROKER is on-going and the movie is scheduled to commence filming this year





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 February 2021 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that top popular Korean actor-singer IU will be joining star-studded cast comprising Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona in the Group’s next major film, BROKER (working title). BROKER shall be produced by the Company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“), following its film #ALIVE.





Previously, Zip Cinema’s most recent film, #ALIVE, was the number one Asian film on Netflix in the U.S. last year. #ALIVE previously crossed the 1 million ticket sales within five days of its theatrical release and maintained its #1 position at the Korean box office for three consecutive weeks.





BROKER will star popular Korean actor-singer IU of HOTEL DEL LUNA (2019), MY MISTER (2018) & THE PRODUCERS (2015), and top Korean actors namely, Song Kang-ho of Oscar-winning PARASITE (2019) & SNOWPIERCER (produced by the Group & released in 2013), Gang Dong-won of PENINSULA (2020), MASTER (produced by the Group & released in 2016) & THE PRIESTS (produced by the Group & released in 2015), and Bae Doona of KINGDOM (2019) & STRANGER (2017).





To be distributed and invested by CJ ENM, BROKER is directed by celebrated Japanese film director, Kore-eda Hirokazu, who won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for SHOPLIFTERS (2018) and the Cannes Jury Prize for LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2013).





BROKER relates the story of individuals whose lives become intertwined around a mysterious ‘Baby Box’, which is a box designed to allow people, who are unable to raise children, to deposit their babies anonymously.





Filming for BROKER is scheduled to commence this year and screenplay works of the film is currently in progress.





With the upcoming film, BROKER, Zip Cinema is aiming to produce its fourth consecutive commercially successful film, following #ALIVE (2020), CRAZY ROMANCE (2019) and DEFAULT (2018).





About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), founded in 2011 by Charles Spackman, is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea was the world’s fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North America, China and Japan.





The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.





Production Labels





SEGL’s wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com





SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited (“Simplex Films“) which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title) and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content.





The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST’S WAIL, a comedy horror film.





Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.





Talent Representation





The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.





Strategic Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).





Previously, Frame Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018), MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017), THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and VETERAN (2015).





We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.





For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/



