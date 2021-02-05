Bairro à Portuguesa, a comprehensive shop for quality products from Portugal

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 February 2021 – For everyone, travelling in the recent months has been restrictive. However, you can in fact satisfy your wish of travelling abroad while staying in Hong Kong! For example, if you are missing Macau and its strong Portuguese flavours, you must pay a visit to Bairro à Portuguesa in the Mira Mall in Tsimshatsui.













Bairro à Portuguesa, managed by Michael Franco the Portuguese Owner and Chef is the only shop in Hong Kong that introduces both Portuguese Culture & Food, offering authentic Portuguese specialties, Fine Wines & Ports together with Organic Eco-friendly daily necessities. Better yet, frozen foods and desserts have lately been added providing a much more comprehensive choice for customers. Products are air-freighted from Portugal to Hong Kong and are personally selected by Michael for their quality and uniqueness. This allows customers to easily choose from their wide selection of fine wines, ports and other well known food products like Bacalhau, Chorizo & Sardines that will enable them to experience this exotic food culture. Furthermore, you can also enjoy Portuguese desserts and coffee from their Coffee Shop and take a short break from your hectic schedule to sample the comfortable lifestyle of Portugal.





Cordiality, Authenticity & Quality





Bairro in Portuguese means “Neighbourhood”. Treating clients as neighbours, we do our utmost to present Portuguese National foods and Lifestyle Culture with authenticity, cordiality and quality. From store design to selected goods, all are of unique quality and rich in Portuguese culture. Despite the exotic ambiance, you will still feel comfortable and at home, as if in a local neighbourhood store. A number of authentic Portuguese specialties are available at Bairro à Portuguesa. Iberico Porco Preto (Iberian Ham & Chorizo), Delta Coffee Beans, wines from the Douro Valley & Alentejo, hand -made Condiments, Sauces & Jams from No.6, Meia Duzia. Incredibly, if you cannot wait till you are back at home to taste these products you can sample them immediately at the store!





National Coffee！Portuguese “HOT” Drink





Galão in Portugual is a local favourtie hot coffee drink made from Expresso and steamed milk. Galão has a smooth texture with an aromatic coffee aftertaste. Despite it’s simple ingredients Galao’s unique blending of espresso-to-milk makes it one of the typical local favourites in Portugal. It is even praised as the National Coffee and has become the Portuguese ideal beverage for breakfast and brunch. Bairro à Portuguesa carries the sustainable coffee brand DELTA CAFÉS, whose coffee is famous for its blending proficiency, taste, aroma and smoothness. As a result, everyone can conveniently taste this unique Portuguese beverage while supporting global sustainability and taking social responsibility at the same time.





A great sense of happiness! Authentic Portuguese desserts





The newly launched Bairro à Portuguesa has a variety of traditional and Portuguese Colonial style desserts. Everyone in Hong Kong will be able to taste favourites like Serradura (saw dust puddings) and traditional Portuguese Chocolate Mousse Cake, richly layered apple & orange cakes, Brazilian Coconut cheesecake etc. The dessert preparation is detailed, with reduced sugar for healthy eating. You can choose to take it home or enjoy it instantly at the store. Besides heart-warming happiness brought by these desserts we highly recommended paring with a glass of Galão at the same time. The tastes complement each other and will make your taste buds blossom.





Cooking a decent Portuguese meal easily with frozen foods





With the COVID-19 pandemic, cooking at home has become a frequent occurance. With the hustle and bustle of a city like Hong Kong, easy to handle frozen foods have become a saviour for many families. However, Hong Kongers are reknown for being foodies and have high expectations even for frozen foods. Luckily, this problem can easily be solved at The Bairro where you can select high-quality Portuguese frozen foods, such as Bolinhos de Bacalhau (salted cod fritters), Bacalhau à Brás (shredded salted cod), beef fritters, shrimp cakes, frozen sardines, etc. Many ingredients can be cooked and ready in a few minutes with an air fryer. The preparation is extremely simple and even defrosting is unnecessary! You can instantly be a chef and make delicious, good-looking and high-quality Portuguese cuisine to greet relatives and friends at a party.





Savor mouth-watering Porco Preto Iberian hams on the spot



Portugal is located on the Iberian Peninsula so when it comes to Iberian, the most famous Iberian ham probably springs to mind. This world-renowned quality air-dried ham is produced from Iberian pigs that feeds entirely on acorns. Evenly distributed fats, rich taste, and sweet and oily aromas of these Iberico pigs make everyone drool with envy. At Bairro à Portuguesa, Iberico Porco Preto ham and chorizos are available in both whole and pre-packed at affordable prices. You can even try this unforgettable delicacy on-site in the store!





Must Try! Sole Agency for China & S.E. Asia of Artesian Handmade Fresh Fruit Sauces from No. 6 Meia.Duzia

An interesting fact is that many countries have their own famous sauces and Portugal is no different. Bairro à Portuguesa has acquired the agency for this unique product who’s mission is to provide a “Portuguese Flavours Experience” through their products. These handmade sauces contain over 55% fresh fruit content from mainly local organic farming ingredients. Packaged in a novel and exquisite oil-paints aluminium tubes and test tubes, the packaging manages to be eco-friendly and eye-catching at the same time. Their fresh fruit sauce series has a myriad of themes, such as honey, chocolate, jams, red pepper & olive paste. With dozens of taste combinations for sweet and savoury delicacies, cheeses, hams and seafood, you may experience great changes in your sense of vision and taste. These condiments will add a Taste of Portugual to any dish and will add depth to your dining experience.

Fine Wines & Ports from Portugal





When it comes to wine, most people will think of France. In fact, Portugal’s history in wine making is as extensive with numerous high-quality wineries located throughout the country. At the Bairro clients will find an extensive selection of wines from wineries located both in the Douro & Alentejo wine regions. In this way, clients will have the opportunity to taste a plethora of high quality wines and ports in one place. For those who are new to Port wine, be ready for a surprise! The Bairro will also be holding Port Wine tasting courses and activities from time to time to increase the public’s awareness of Portuguese wines.





Lead an Exotic & Eco-friendly Lifestyle





For anyone wanting to create a Portuguese ambience and atmosphere in their home, introducing Portuguese household items may be a good starting point. Essências de Portugal specializing in Portuguese soaps and fragrances adds artistic elements in their products that reflects Portuguese culture into their hand-made soaps. It is a local organic and environmentally friendly lifestyle product brand. Now, its exclusive soaps and aroma diffusers are available at Bairro à Portuguesa.





Bairro à Portuguesa

Address： Shop No. 171, 1st Floor, Miramar Plaza Two, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon





For more information, please visit www.bairroportuguesa.com or

Facebook Page www.facebook.com/bairroportuguesa





#BairroPortuguesa #Bairro #葡匯 #葡萄牙文化及美食專門店 #伊比利亞半島黑毛豬火腿 #No6 meiaduzia人手製作鮮果醬汁 #meiaduzia #No6朱古力醬 #急凍食品 #地道點品 #黑毛豬火腿專門店 #Galao咖啡 #Delta咖啡 #葡萄牙手工皂