Gudou Spring Superior Hotel opens amid fanfare and exudes charm of Jiangmen’s overseas Chinese culture

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 February 2021 – Gudou Holdings Limited (“Gudou Holdings” or “Company”, which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the “Group”, SEHK stock code: 8308), put its newly built Gudou Spring Superior Hotel (古兜泉峰江門記憶酒店) in Jiangmen into operation on 15 January 2021. Gudou Spring Superior Hotel is located on the bank of the Pengjiang River. The tranquil scenery of the two banks of the river and the 36-year-old Pengjiang Iron Bridge are integral to the collective memory of Jiangmen people and they evoke the charm of Jiangmen’s overseas Chinese culture.

Gudou Spring Superior Hotel is located on the bank of beautiful Pengjiang River–in Changdi Style Street, at No. 71-72, Dizhong Road. Changdi Style Street was the most prosperous commercial pedestrian street in Jiangmen in the past. The architectural features of the antique buildings there are accentuated by lighting. The combination of Chinese and Western architectural features in the Lingnan-style “arcade buildings” is a testimony to the historical changes in Jiangmen as a hometown of overseas Chinese. Gudou Spring Superior Hotel embodies the essence of the overseas Chinese culture of Jiangmen.

Excellent location — proximity to tourist attractions

The hotel is located in a prime location with convenient transportation. Adjacent to a pedestrian street in Chang’an Road, it is only a few minutes’ walk from Zhongshan Park, Diwang Square and Wuyi City; a 5 minutes’ drive from Qimingli and a 10 minutes’ drive from Fushan Park.

WeChat-enabled guest room control system – Guest rooms equipped with smart facilities

The hotel is 15 storeys high, with gross floor area of ​​5,500 square meters. It contains 65 guest rooms and suites, including 2 deluxe rooms with full river view, 7 family suites with full river view, 7 Wangjiang Smart Select twin rooms, and 11 Wangjiang Smart Select double bed Rooms, 27 Wangjiang Riverside double bed rooms, 9 Smart Superior twin rooms, and 2 Smart Superior big bed rooms. Each room has a different style. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows afford magnificent views of the river. The hotel also provides a WeChat-enabled guest room control system to meet the guests’ various needs. The smart technology-enabled services show Gudou Spring Superior Hotel’s attentiveness to the guests. The hotel is also equipped with comprehensive supporting facilities such as multi-functional conference halls, with comfortable interior design and plentiful conference equipment. The multi-functional conference halls can meet the needs of events that range from seminars to corporate meetings.

Beautiful cuisine and leisurely dining experience

The hotel’s restaurant contains an open-air dining area, which offers a panoramic view of the Pengjiang River. The most beautiful landmark in the city as the background combines with the delicious meals at the restaurant to serve as a feast for the eyes and the tongue. What’s even more fascinating is that in addition to providing authentic Chinese delicacies, the layout of the open kitchen allows guests to appreciate the chef’s cooking skills up close.

Mr. HON Chi Ming, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Group, said, “Gudou Spring Superior Hotel is a subsidiary of Gudou Holdings’ newly established Guangdong Gudou Quanfeng Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.*, and is committed to integrating the culture of Gudou Hot Spring Resort into a hotel in an urban area. We aim to spread this concept of running a hotel from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the rest of China as we are developing the domestic market for deluxe health maintenance service at hot springs. In the future, the hotel operations will continue to be the focus of the group’s development. We will actively expand our tourism business and provide more quality services to meet the needs of customers. We will also enhance both the awareness and the popularity of Gudou Holdings’ brand among investors and generate better returns.”





Illustrations:





Gudou Spring Superior Hotel is located in Changdi Style Street, on the bank of the Pengjiang River in Jiangmen, adjacent to the pedestrian street and Diwang Plaza. The hotel’s lake-view restaurant offers a stunning view. The luxurious suites of the hotel have different styles, the full floor-to-ceiling windows afford magnificent views of the Pengjiang River.





About Gudou Holdings Limited

Gudou Holdings is a hot spring resort and hotel operator and a tourism property developer in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). It principally engages in (i) the operation and management of the hot spring resort and hotel facilities of Gudou Hot Spring Resort, which is a national AAAA-level tourist area, and provision of consultancy and/or management services; and (ii) the development and sale of tourism properties in Guangdong Province. The “Gudou” brand is a well-known brand of integrated hot spring resort in the PRC. Gudou Holdings operates six theme hotels, among which Gudou Royal SPA Hotel was rated as a five-star hot spring by the National Hot Spring Tourism Enterprise Star Rating Committee in 2020. The resort complexes with a variety of leisure and recreational facilities, including hot spring facilities, hotels, commercial stores, food and beverages outlets, recreational waterpark, a spa centre, a conference centre, parks, tourist attractions and other ancillary leisure and recreational facilities. The Group’s latest establishment of Guangdong Gudou Quanfeng Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd., the layout expanded to Jiangmen city center, Gudou Spring Superior Hotel has commenced business on 15 January 2021.

The English translation of names or any descriptions in Chinese are marked with “*” and is for identification purpose only.