JBM (Healthcare) Limited Debuts on The Main Board of SEHK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 February 2021 – JBM (Healthcare) Limited (“JBM Healthcare” or “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia and certain other countries, started trading today on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) under stock code 2161.









JBM Healthcare’s diversified brand portfolio comprises a total of 20 principal brands, including 11 third-party brands and 9 own brands.

As a subsidiary of Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma”; Stock Code: 2633), JBM Healthcare is a unique field player with drug expertise and ethical heritage that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers’ healthcare needs. As a leading healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carried a total of 20 principal brands, including 11 third-party brands and 9 own brands covering both OTC proprietary medicines and OTC proprietary Chinese medicines. Upon completion of the public listing, Jacobson Pharma continues to indirectly hold over 50% equity interest in JBM Healthcare and JBM Healthcare remains as a subsidiary of Jacobson Pharma.

Further to the successful listing, the Group will aim at expanding its product offerings and deepening product penetration in China through cross-border e-commerce initiatives as a result of the rapid growth of the PRC cross-border e-commerce market, as well as the rising demand for overseas healthcare products along with an increasingly structured and formalized cross-border e-commerce channel in the PRC market. Simultaneously, the Group will also further expand its portfolio through organic growth and mergers and acquisitions to maintain its competitive position and ensure its future growth and success.

Leveraging the Group’s established local business relationships and networks, JBM Healthcare targets to develop a branded healthcare product sourcing and distribution platform in Asia through the integration of its regional resources and foothold, strengthening and expanding its geographical reach in Southeast Asia. In addition, backed by its extensive market base in Hong Kong, the Group is well poised to unleash the sales and distribution potential of its Chinese medicine practitioner network.

The net proceeds from the Public Offer amounted to approximately HK$10.6 million. The Group will allocate 47.2% of the proceeds to fund portfolio development and brand management of proprietary Chinese medicines; while 43.4% will be used to pay for the obtaining of additional distribution rights from third-party brand owners, as part of the strategy to grow its third-party brand product portfolio. The remaining 9.4 % will be used to supplement working capital and for general corporate purposes.

About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (健倍苗苗（保健）有限公司；Stock Code: 2161)

JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products with a product footprint across Greater China, Southeast Asia and certain other countries. As a leading healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, JBM Healthcare carries a portfolio of a wide range of branded healthcare products, comprising branded medicines, health and wellness products and proprietary Chinese medicines. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hk