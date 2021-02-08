First Stanley Plaza x G.O.D. Campaign Combines Valentine’s Day Romance and CNY Shopping

Hong Kong film poster-inspired neon-lit installations create romantic couples-only selfie spots

The Lovey-Dovey Chinese New Year Weekend Market at Murray House features unique items from local brands

Valentine’s Day special gifts up for grabs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 February 2021 – With Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year falling in the same weekend this year, Stanley Plaza is collaborating with the hip local brand G.O.D. for the first time to present a campaign revolving around caang toi goek, a Cantonese slang term that translates roughly to ‘sharing an intimate meal’. From now to 28 March 2021, Stanley Plaza is featuring couples-only selfie installations where lovers can stare across a cosy dining table into each other’s eyes while playing a flirtatious game of footsie. This collaboration takes cues from classic Hong Kong film posters to transform Stanley Plaza and Murray House into a modern cha chaan teng and chic wine bar aglow with retro neon lights against a backdrop of iconic G.O.D. prints, where local lovers can find themselves ‘in the mood for love’ in the midst of an evocative bistro or bar mise-en-scène.









A famous location for local films and TV dramas, Stanley Plaza joins hands with G.O.D. to present a photogenic array of installations perfect for taking romantic selfies.

In addition, during the campaign period the Lovey-Dovey Valentine’s Day Market will be open during 14–15 February at Murray House, delighting lovers with handmade delicacies and goodies from local brands, including handmade candles from DeepMemory and clothing from ESORA. The market even features pet goods from Noah Pet Pet to showcase the pet-friendly policy at Stanley Plaza, where couples can share romantic moments with their four-footed companions. As the icing on the cake, customers who spend a designated amount at Stanley Plaza during the campaign period using electronic payment methods can receive a personalised Valentine’s Day water bottle and mug featuring iconic G.O.D. prints.

