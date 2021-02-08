Prodima’s solutions help Vietnamese businesses overcome the crisis

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 8 February 2021 – The global outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 has had a great impact on the development of every industry. The rise of online solutions, reducing direct contact in all areas is inevitable and is the biggest concern for businesses nowadays.





Although traditional stores face many difficulties, this is a great time for businesses to build effective Digital Marketing strategies to connect with and reach online users.





Based on operational reports and study research, Prodima Digital Marketing Agency has fully grasped the digital trends in 2021 in order to make forecasts and plans to help businesses overcome this difficult period. Social media, SEO, web programming and digital advertising services are offered at corresponding fees.





In 2019, there are an estimated 59 million Internet users in Vietnam, and this number has experienced a staggering jump to 69 million by 2020.





Given the development of COVID-19, it is difficult for companies to determine how and where to invest their marketing costs and efforts. Prodima Digital Marketing Agency encourages businesses to implement continuous marketing campaigns to maintain their current business activities and increase their chances of acquiring new leads.

This brings organic revenue and traffic to the website and increases brand awareness in the community.





Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to reach 7.1 billion US dollars by 2021. Prodima’s team of experienced professionals aims to contribute to society, help businesses overcome the crisis and create new values ​​together.





