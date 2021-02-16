South Korean Startup bitsensing Partners with Infineon Technologies to Introduce Innovative In-Cabin Sensing Solution

The MOD620 Combines bitsensing’s Groundbreaking Radar Technology with Infineon’s Industry Leading Chipsets

SEOUL, KOREA – Media OutReach – 16 February 2021 – Today, bitsensing, a South Korean imaging radar technology startup, announces a partnership with world leader in semiconductor solutions Infineon Technologies to revolutionize the in-cabin experience with the launch of the 60GHz MOD620 radar. The MOD620 was designed by bitsensing and enabled by Infineon to provide a powerful safety monitoring solution that drivers can trust.

















According to the Heatstroke Deaths of Children in Vehicles, Jan Null, San Jose State University, since the 1990s, 54% of children dying in hot cars was because they were forgotten by their caregivers. The MOD620 prevents this type of casualty by efficiently detecting the presence and vital signs of in-cabin occupants and sending the driver alerts if a child is left unattended inside a car. Designed by bitsensing engineers and enabled by Infineon, the MOD620 comprehensive monitoring solution matches the specific in-cabin requirements for any vehicle offering continuous and limitless detection, regardless of clothes or blankets.

“Our partnership with Infineon demonstrates the significant progress we are making towards building safer smart cities and elevating connected living by designing radar solutions for all. This is an important moment in our company’s history as we have dedicated the last three years to strategically engineering advanced radar technology that can utilize existing top tier chipsets to address this need in the market,” said Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing. “bitsensing is the first and only Korean startup that can deliver all aspects of auto grade radar solutions, in-house. Our world-class engineers designed the MOD620 with the Infineon Chipset to offer a new level of confidence in safety for an industry that demands excellence, reliability, and unmatched intelligence.”

To build the premier in-cabin sensing radar, bitsensing rearranged the hardware configuration and redesigned the antenna. Powerful computing is achieved through the MCU making it possible for radar data to be signal-processed and calculated. The MMIC transmits and receives signals through electro-magnetic waves for detection while the antenna is integrated with RF energy from the radar transmission line into the propagation medium and vice versa. These components work together seamlessly for an advanced caliber of radar performance.

“The engineers of bitsensing have years of experience in optimizing chipsets. Working with Infineon’s state of the art radar offering, this allowed them to strategically and systematically arrange components for the MOD620’s best-in-class radar performance,” says Mr. How Cheen Ng, Director, Partnership Management & Digital Marketing Communication, Infineon Asia Pacific. “Leading in innovation and committing to meaningful partnerships to develop cutting-edge technologies is at the core of what we do at Infineon. This powerful partnership produced a solution that truly transcends safety and creates a better quality of life for all.”





Versatile Single Radar Solution Featuring Safety Performance

The MOD620 reliably detects in-car passenger presence and location. It can also detect in real-time the presence of a child left in a car, even when the car is shut down and locked as well as monitor the vital signs of occupants and send an alert if there are any abnormalities. bitsensing’s in-house specialists partnered with various labs from top universities to obtain the most accurate data to produce this radar that can accurately detect. The MOD620 offers a safe monitoring solution that is necessary for the optimal autonomous driving experience.

Limitless Detection

bitsensing’s MOD620 captures all rear-seat space maintaining the top quality for in-cabin solutions. The 120-degree field of view combined with the customizable detection range up to 2.5m provides an increased level of performance. Privacy concerns are also eliminated with the MOD620 as it does not rely on cameras for presence detection.

Customizable Antenna Design

The rearrangeable antenna in the MOD620 allows for customization in channel length compensation, Field of View, and matching circuits for transmitters and receivers. bitsensing’s unique expertise in customizable antenna design allows for a quick and efficient process in matching specific in-cabin requirements for any vehicle. The MOD620 is a customizable cost-efficient radar that works in high-speed cars, day or night, with no interference to seatbelts.

To view the MOD620 informational product video, please visit https://youtu.be/hGI7vuXEzNI. If you are interested in learning more about our radar solution offerings, please visit www.bitsensing.com.

About bitsensing

bitsensing is an imaging radar technology company committed to building safer smart cities and elevating connected living by designing cutting-edge sensor fusions and AI solutions bringing an unprecedented level of intelligence to smart living. Founded in 2018 by seasoned automotive experts, bitsensing is one of the only startups delivering optimal technologies that meet and exceed the high level of safety and convenience that the industry demands with automotive grade radar technology. bitsensing is transforming possibilities to bring democratization of smart life in mobility, smart home and building, robotics, security, healthcare, and beyond.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that makes life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than €8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.