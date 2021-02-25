Lao Authorities Repatriate Japanese Woman Stuck in Laos

Authorities have repatriated a Japanese woman stuck in Laos for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Lao Youth Radio, public security officials in Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, assisted a Japanese woman who was found homeless in Vientiane.

The 48-year-old Japanese national, identified as Ms. Mayu Kagawa, traveled to Laos from Thailand via the Vangtao International Checkpoint in Champasack Province prior to border restrictions being put in place.

The woman was unable to travel back home, having run out of funds, and her passport expired while in Laos.

Unable to contact family or friends in Japan, she was picked up while wandering the streets of Vientiane.

The Lao National Task Force for Covid-19 Prevention and Control gave assistance to the woman in coordination with the Embassy of Japan.

Authorities in Laos successfully repatriated the woman safely back to Japan yesterday.

Visa extensions are being provided to foreign citizens who remain stuck in Laos and are unable to travel to their home countries due to travel and flight restrictions in place as part of Covid prevention measures.