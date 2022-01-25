Exclusive Passover Vacations – Some of the Most Prestigious Passover Programs Worldwide

Passover is a momentous religious holiday for Jewish observers. It is a time when the Jewish people celebrate their freedom from bondage and praise God for guiding them to the promised land of Israel. It is a time when Jewish people normally take a vacation so they can uphold the Jewish laws about working or making money during this holiday.

If you are tired of the restrictions and the problems created by Covid then you might want to take Passover 2022 and celebrate in some of the most Prestigious Pesach programs, It is time to give yourself a treat and allow yourself to enjoy the things that God did give to us all.

What do the Prestigious Passover Hotels Offer?

Relax in five-star accommodations and be pampered from the moment you arrive until the moment you leave.

All-inclusive so all meals, snacks, drinks, wine, and in-room services are covered

Fine dining with food created by the master chefs of the area

Entertainment that is included in your staying price and offers the best performers, the funniest comedians, the most beautiful dancers, and famous musicians

Stay in the same hotel as many of the famous movie stars, sports athletes, and musicians are staying

Spas that offer full spa treatments

Golf courses that are sought after by some of the leading golfers

Privacy that includes grounds that have private beach access, you will not have to fight for a place on the beach because no one will be on the beach that is not staying in the resort

Where to go

Europe

Europe offers some of the most exclusive Passover destinations. You will find resorts that allow you to experience the luxury and opulence that was once reserved for only the richest and most famous people.

Italy

You will find true excellence at the Grand Hotel Rimini Luxe. Go to the Adriatic Coast and enjoy a stay in the Grand Hotel Gallia. Go to the Sicily Straits and stay at the world-renowned Altafiumara Resort and Spa.

Greece

The islands of Greece offer some of the most astounding views, beautiful waters, and spectacular shorelines. Go see the black sands surrounded by the amazing whitewashed buildings. Or visit Crete and stay at the Getcotel Palace.

USA

Be the guest at some of the most fabulous hotels and resorts in the United States. Miami Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, Hawaii, and more.

Hawaii

You can relax on this magnificent island. See the volcanoes, hike the tropical trails, See the amazing flora and fauna, and enjoy how the island folk lives.

Visit the pineapple plantations, surf in some of the bluest waters in the world, bask in the sunshine, and attend a luau. Hawaii is one of the places that is on almost everyone’s bucket list.

New York

Go to the Big Apple and stay at the Hilton Westchester. Go to the Hudson Valley Resort or the Honors Haven.

See the New York skyline and be sure to take in all of the attractions while you are there. You can spend a night watching shows on Broadway, visit the apparel district, take in sights at Central Park, or simply stroll around Manhattan and visit some of the many museums and attractions.

While you are in the five boroughs do not forget to take a day and go to Coney Island to ride the rides and see the sites.

Orlando, Florida

Stay at the Ritz Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes. Enjoy positively perfect service. The events and entertainment are sophisticated and lavish.

The food is the finest in the country. There are shuttle services that provide you access to nearby parks like Disney World and Sea World.

There are indescribable sites to be seen on the grounds of the resort and your privacy is of utmost importance to the staff.

Bahamas

The Atlantis Resort and Spa is one of the most exciting and visually stunning Passover hotels and locations. This is home to the world’s largest water park. It is home to world-class golf. It offers white sandy beaches, endless pools, swimming with the dolphins, and a little bit of paradise each day,

Morocco

Four fabulous Passover hotels in Morocco offer the finest of everything and will leave you with a vacation that you remember for the rest of your life.

The Luxury Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort are one of the most prestigious hotels in the country.

The Oasis Blue Pearl with DJO offers private seders, kids clubs so the children are supervised and entertained, and wines included in the price of the full board package.

Bottom line

The hotels and resorts that offer luxury Passover vacations are situated all over the world, Each establishment has devoted itself to providing its guests with the best foods, wines, and experiences possible. In 2022 it is time you go ahead and visit one of these amazing locations, make sure to check totallyjewishtravel.com Passover program guide to find the best program for your needs