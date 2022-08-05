Samsung Southeast Asia President Meets with Government of Laos

Samsung’s Southeast Asia President held talks with the Government of Laos last week on Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan.



President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia & Oceania, Mr. Sangho Jo, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vientiane Capital on 29 July.

During the meeting, Samsung introduced its global business activities, including new innovations and its vast portfolio of products.

The two also discussed Samsung’s corporate responsibility projects at the global level.

The Samsung chief said he hopes that Samsung will be “deeply rooted into the minds of consumers in Laos” as the most loved brand.