Holiday Inn and Suites Vientiane opens, offering high-quality hospitality

BIM Group and IHG Hotels & Resorts held a grand ceremony on 18 October to officially open the state-of-the-art Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, set to tap into the country’s potential and drive the growing hospitality industry.

Invested into by BIM Group and managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts – the second of such operations in Vientiane, this new five-star premise located in the heart of the city hopes to cater to the rising demand for quality accommodation as Laos continues to evolve as a key destination for business and leisure travellers.

Its inauguration follows the Crowne Plaza Vientiane, with the hotel receiving an impressive response from local and foreign clients after eight years of operation in the Lao capital.

Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, part of a 5-star hotel complex, will provide a range of services from hospitality to real estate, including the hotel, shopping centre and grade-A office space available for rent.

A joint venture between the Lao Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam’s BIM Group, the USD 90.75 million complex signifies the time-honoured friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, Executive Vice President and CEO of BIM Group, Doan Quoc Huy told guests as the opening ceremony.

The complex’s first phase was officially launched in 2017, featuring the 5-star Crowne Plaza Vientiane and 6,000 sq m of office space.

The second phase now includes the 10-storey Holiday Inn and Suites Vientiane, which offers more office space, a 3,000​​sq m grand conference hall and a supermarket.

The new hotel comprises 273 rooms, including 64 suites, all designed to provide comfort and convenience for every guest.

The hotel’s European and Asian restaurants are set to satisfy guests, whatever their appetite or preference, who can stay fit with a global standard fitness centre fitted with the latest in modern equipment.

Located in the centre of the inner district of Sikhottabong, Holiday Inn and Suites Vientiane is just 15 minutes away from Wattay International Airport, lending it even more convenience for future guests. Visitors can enjoy relaxation in a green public area surrounded by the modern buildings.

The hotel offers an array of lifestyle amenities right at its doorstep, with guests able to enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and key attractions such as the Mekong River and local night markets.

Under the brand of the IHG hotel management group – an internationally recognised hospitality group – Holiday Inn and Suite Vientiane is hoping to be well known for its modern design and focus on providing services to guests for leisure, business and tourism purposes.

As Holiday Inn and Suites Vientiane is located next to Crowne Plaza Vientiane, the two buildings aim to offer a perfect blend of architectural designs to best suit the needs of its clients.

This hotel is the sixth project operating in Laos and Vietnam in which BIM Group has collaborated with IHG Hotels & Resorts, adding to Regent Phu Quoc, InterContinental Phu Quoc, InterContinental Halong Bay, InterContinental Thanh Xuan Valley and Crowne Plaza Vientiane.

Over the past 30 years, BIM Group has continued to invest in building trust and creating conditions for enabling partners, especially IHG Hotels & Resorts, to formulate an effective marketing strategy.

“BIM Group is committed to constant development to upgrade service quality and build trust as a Vietnamese enterprise in the Laos,” Doan Quoc Huy told audiences at the opening.

He pledged to make an important contribution to the Lao economy and the local communities where the hotel operates, contributing to fostering friendly relations between Laos and Vietnam.

The hotel’s inauguration marks the 62nd anniversary of Laos-Vietnam bilateral ties, with Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Thanh Man present to witness the opening.

Deputy Director General of General Logistics Department, Ministry of Public Security Brigadier General Oudom Sisongkham said he believed the new hotel would bolster the Lao hospitality industry and boost tourism.

The General hailed the sound cooperation between his ministry and BIM Group, which has produced fruitful results in service to Lao society.

“It symbolises the great friendly relations, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation of the two countries,” the General said.

The success of Crowne Plaza Vientiane Hotel, a five-star hotel in Laos, indicates BIM Group’s ability to create and develop outstanding projects in the hospitality sector throughout the region.

The emergence of Holiday Inn and Suites Vientiane is hoped to show BIM Group’s commitment to building a high-quality hotel and creating a place that attracts guests and investors.

As Laos embraces its role as a rising business and tourism hub, the Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane also aims to meet the needs of its modern travellers, offering exceptional service and world-class facilities.

This opening shows a prospect for BIM Group’s and IHG’s growth, highlighting the potential of foreign investment in Laos’s hospitality sector.