Global ESG Monitor Partners Influential Brands & Mileage Communications To Roll Out A Global ESG Reporting Initiative To Help Singapore Companies In Their Sustainability Reporting Journey

10 Singapore Companies to be Assessed for the Inaugural Influential Brands Sustainability Awards in March 2025



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2024 – Global ESG Monitor (GEM), a Think Tank for Corporate Sustainability, provides analysed, scored and comparable sustainability reporting data across 70 industries based on the latest reporting periods. Influential Brands is Asia’s premier platform for celebrating business excellence whilst Mileage Communications is Singapore’s largest strategic marketing communications consultancy.

Founded in 2020, GEM is an independent think tank and is funded by the German Government. It is dedicated to analysing and comparing the quality of sustainability reports. GEM has analysed over 1,300 reports from more than 500 companies worldwide. The operationalisation of quality (transparency and context) is based on the GEM ASSAY™ methodology, which integrates the principles and criteria of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), IFRS (IFRS S1 and S2), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) In addition, findings from the dialogue with relevant stakeholder groups are incorporated into the methodology.

Mr Michael Diegelmann, Co-Founder of GEM, said: “One of GEM’s objectives is to measure and compare the quality of sustainability reporting. To this end, the GEM Assay™ was developed which is a specialised analysis tool & methodology that makes reporting measurable and comparable based on the quality criteria of empirical research (objectivity, reliability and validity). The GEM thus offers companies best practice / benchmark comparison, Peer group analytics and Gap lists which function as an independent second opinion for Boards and ESG Teams. Based on these analytics, companies can work in a structured manner to improve reporting.”

With this partnership in place, Influential Brands will launch the Top Sustainability Award at the 2025 CEO Summit & Gala Awards Dinner on March 28, 2025, at the Fullerton Hotel, Singapore with the presence of more than 300 C-Suites from Singapore and Asia. This prestigious gathering will bring together prominent business leaders and change-makers from across the region to recognise and honour outstanding contributions to sustainability.

Mr Jorge Rodriguez, Managing Director of Influential Brands, said: “Celebrating business excellence goes beyond traditional metrics. It is important that we acknowledge those driving transformative and sustainable practices. This award will encourage organisations to innovate and inspire a collective vision for a sustainable future.”

The Top Sustainability Award will honour organisations that exemplify excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices which are reflected in their ESG reporting. This will demonstrate the Company’s significant commitment to transparency, ethical operations and positive environmental and social impact.

Mr Yap Boh Tiong, Managing Director of the Mileage Communications Group, said: “The partnership with GEM will enable Mileage to help companies in Singapore and the region to align their reporting with the forthcoming European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) which are compulsory from 2027 for many Asian companies as well. Through this inaugural Sustainability Award, we hope to see more companies stepping forward to incorporate ESG reporting systematically and complying with the global standards.”

The initial assessment using GEM will include companies such as OCBC, UOB, City Developments Limited, Frasers Property, Sembcorp Industries, FairPrice Group, Banyan Tree, Singapore Airlines, UOL Group Limited and ST Engineering representing a strong cross-section of the corporate landscape.

The 2025 CEO Summit & Gala Awards Dinner is a hallmark event that celebrates leadership in business excellence, responsible governance, eco-friendly innovation and social responsibility. The Top Sustainability Award represents a pivotal addition to this platform, reinforcing a commitment to advancing sustainability and inspiring cross-industry change.

About Global ESG Monitor

The Global ESG Monitor (GEM) is a unique research initiative to examine quality in non-financial reporting of the largest companies in the world. The GEM monitors, analyzes and reports on the transparency and context of non-financial ESG reporting using the GEM ASSAYTM, a proprietary research methodology adapted annually in response to evolving conditions and developments.

The operationalization of transparency underlying the GEM ASSAYTM is based on the relevant guidelines of the globally most important Frameworks and Standards like the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), IFRS (IFRS S1 and S2), the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

The Global ESG Monitor is headquartered in Wiesbaden (Frankfurt), Germany.

About INFLUENTIAL BRANDS®

Influential Brands® is a think-tank, research and business recognition platform to celebrate “Champion of Excellence”.

Deeply embedded in our beliefs, is the need to foster a culture that honours the exemplary practices of leading brands in Asia, as well as their commitment to distinction. We delight in rejoicing with organisations over their successful brand efforts that have added value and left significant impression in their respective industries. Through this, we hope to contribute to the knowledge pool of best practices so that companies can produce quality and meaningful brands that influence and impact our environment, living standard, lifestyles and future.

The Influential Brands family of brands comprises global and regional brands from more than 15 countries worldwide.

Website: www.influentialbrands.com Facebook page: Influential Brands Facebook.

About Mileage Communications

Established in 1992, the Mileage Communications Group comprises 15 offices in 9 countries – Cambodia, India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai), Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar (Yangon and rep. Office in Mandalay), South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City). Headquartered in Singapore, the Group is a leading full-service strategic marketing communications consultancy. The company has an established track record in servicing clients across seven core strategic practices, namely Consumer / Lifestyle, Corporate / Financial PR / Investor Relations, Healthcare / Pharmaceutical, Technology, Shipping, Crisis Management and ESG. For more information, please visit www.mileage.com.sg