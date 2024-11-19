Laos, Japan Partner to Develop Advanced Digital Identity System

The Lao and Japanese governments are collaborating to develop and implement a digital identity system in Laos through a partnership with Japanese companies.

The initiative is being organized by the Digital Government Center under the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, in cooperation with Ryobi Systems, Ryobi Lao, and funded by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. A workshop was held to promote digital identity as a crucial tool for enhancing public services in Laos.

The workshop aimed to share lessons and experiences from various countries regarding digital identity systems and explore their potential applications in Laos. It also featured a demonstration of trial digital identity registration using Japanese simulation technology.

During the seminar, several topics were discussed, including the importance of digital identity verification in public services, insights into Japan’s digital identity system, and lessons learned from other countries. The workshop also included a live demonstration of registration through a simulation system and discussions on developing services for different sectors that would rely on digital identity verification.

Keovisouk Soraphom, a representative from the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, stated that the development of a digital identity verification system is a critical step that needs to be urgently planned and implemented.

The official explained that it would enable businesses and individuals to access public and private services more easily. He noted that while some sectors in Laos already use basic verification methods such as email or social media accounts, these do not involve official identity verification. As online services expand, Keovisouk emphasized that a secure and reliable identity verification system would become indispensable.

This demonstration marks the second phase of collaboration between the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Japanese partner companies, including Ryobi System, NEC, J&C, and Ryobi Lao, are working together to develop a comprehensive digital identity system for Laos. Trial registrations are being conducted at various locations in Vientiane capital, with the initiative set to continue until December 2024.