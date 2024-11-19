Trend Micro Partners with Paris Peace Forum to Drive Secure AI Adoption

Trend to join and support France’s much-anticipated AI Action Summit in February



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2024 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it will partner with Paris Peace Forum to play a pivotal role in guiding global leaders as they establish secure frameworks for AI adoption and implementation. Committed to advancing security for AI and emerging technologies, Trend is dedicated to ensuring AI’s safe and responsible integration across industries worldwide. As a long contributor to global security initiatives, Trend will be part of PPF’s multi-stakeholder ecosystem to advance the dialogue on secure AI.

Pablo Rice, Head of Program, Cyber and Emerging Technologies Governance at Paris Peace Forum: “In a time when geopolitical challenges and digital threats converge, the Paris Peace Forum is dedicated to fostering a global framework for responsible AI governance and digital security. By working with cybersecurity leaders like Trend Micro, we can bring impactful insights to the table, bridging policy with practical solutions to tackle the urgent challenges AI poses. Our common goal is to make AI serve as a force for good—strengthening protections, building trust, and securing a digital future where both people and nations from the North and the South can thrive.”

The Forum’s unique role in uniting government entities, NGOs, industry leaders, and academic experts makes it a critical partner in addressing the broader security implications of emerging technologies. PPF drives engagement on global initiatives, including the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace and The Pall Mall Process for combatting cyber-mercenaries, exemplifying its dedication to building a safe, resilient digital future—a mission Trend fully supports.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: “We lead the way in AI for the security team and security for the AI, which both are areas that our enterprise and government customers are increasingly prioritizing. We are proud to support global leaders in navigating the complexities of AI governance. Our goal is to contribute to a responsible AI framework for the world.”

The Paris Peace Forum’s work to establish governance implications for the nexus of AI and Cybersecurity makes it a crucial partner for Trend Micro to improve security outcomes of the AI transformation. On February 10 and 11, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron will convene heads of state and government and academic, NGO, and business leaders for the AI Action Summit, the third in the series of global AI Safety Summits.

At the Action Summit, Trend will outline this “sword vs shield” dynamic and share its expertise on AI threats and defenses. The hope is that it will help others to enhance AI adoption for the common good and build effective global AI governance models.

It’s critically important that robust policy frameworks emerge from summits like the AI Action Summit to bridge gaps in AI safety and complement technical solutions and standards. The Paris Peace Forum gathers diverse global experts, including Trend Micro, to collect their data and expertise to turn these aspirations into action.

To learn more about the Paris Peace Forum: https://parispeaceforum.org/2024-forum/

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.