Arrow Electronics Teams Up with Asosiasi Startup for Industry Indonesia to Support Tech Startups

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 January 2025 – Global technology solutions providerhas entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with). This collaboration is designed to bolster tech startups within Indonesia’s ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, startups will gain access to cutting-edge electronics technologies and vital engineering expertise, empowering them to drive innovations in AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) and EvTech (Electric Vehicle Technology).

According to research conducted in 2023, Indonesia’s startup ecosystem ranked second in the Southeast Asian region1. Industry-wide and cross-sector support are crucial for the sustainable development of the tech startup ecosystem. STARFINDO is committed to nurturing the growth of tech startups in Indonesia. By collaborating with government bodies, institutions, and the private sector, STARFINDO offers startups access to funding sources, technology ecosystem support, and opportunities to market their products both domestically and internationally.

“Our collaboration with Arrow, a global provider of technology solutions focusing on engineering and distribution support and supply chain services, is a significant addition to our network of industry-leading partners. This strategic collaboration will help us establish a more robust I&T (Information & Technology) ecosystem, fostering deeper engagement among local tech community, public, and private sectors, accelerating growth within Indonesia and beyond,” said Lukas Dedy Setiyawan, chairman of Asosiasi Startup for Industry Indonesia.

Arrow and STARFINDO intend to provide substantial support to startups with the knowledge needed to accelerate their innovation journey. This commitment was exemplified by a recent AIoT and EvTech seminar held in Jakarta, Indonesia, where Arrow joined forces with several international technology suppliers, including Diodes, Inolux, onsemi, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, and Yageo Group. During the seminar, engineering experts from Arrow and these technology suppliers presented the latest market trends. They also showcased new AIoT, EvTech, and battery technologies and products through live demonstrations, allowing over 90 attendees to see firsthand how these technologies are applied to real-world scenarios.

“By leveraging our global network of resources, industry insights, and in-market presence, we serve as a trusted technology partner. We guide and assist aspiring startups and entrepreneurs in transforming their creative ideas into impactful innovations more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics’ South Asia, Korea & Japan components business.

About Asosiasi Startup for Industry Indonesia

STARFINDO is an Association of Startups for Industry Indonesia under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia. The association was initiated by alumni of the startup4industry program that has been held by the Ministry of Industry since 2018. STARFINDO aims to nurture thriving startups in Indonesia that can contribute to improving the welfare of the Indonesian people.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow’s portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.