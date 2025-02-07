Singapore’s Tolaram Welcomes IFC Investment in Lagos Free Zone to Boost Industrial Growth and Economic Diversification in Nigeria

LAGOS, NIGERIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 February 2025 – Tolaram, the Singapore-headquartered owners and operators of Lagos Free Zone are proud to announce that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has committed an equity investment of up to $50 million to support the development of Lagos Free Zone.

The investment, aimed at closing key infrastructure gaps to enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness, will help accelerate the first phase development of the 860-hectare Lagos Free Zone through expanding land development, industrial facilities, and logistics infrastructure. Directly integrated with the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos Free Zone is uniquely positioned to offer an efficient, unified industrial ecosystem that facilitates seamless import and export operations, positioning Nigeria as a critical player in global value chains.

By addressing critical infrastructure bottlenecks and improving connectivity, this investment is expected to open new business opportunities, strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading regional economic hub, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the nation.

“Tolaram’s businesses have a long-standing history in Nigeria and are deeply committed to unlocking the country’s economic potential. With the critical investments made in Lagos Free Zone, we are not only tackling infrastructure challenges but also creating a conducive environment for local and international businesses to thrive,” said Navin Nahata, Managing Director for Fintech and Infrastructure at Tolaram.

Adesuwa Ladoja, Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Free Zone Company, added, “IFC’s support represents a significant and positive recognition of our vision to establish Lagos Free Zone as a world-class industrial hub. This investment allows us to scale up the existing infrastructure to attract more foreign and local tenants while promoting sustainability and creating economic opportunities for Nigeria. Lagos Free Zone, integrated with Lekki Deep Sea Port, facilitates ease of doing business in Nigeria and supports the Federal Government of Nigeria’s drive for economic diversification and infrastructure development. We look forward to driving growth and delivering lasting impact through this transformative collaboration with the IFC.”

Lagos Free Zone is already home to several manufacturing brands like Kellogg’s, Dano Milk, Colgate, BASF, ADM, and Tata International as well as Lekki Port – Nigeria’s deepest and most advanced port.

30,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs are expected to be created when the Lagos Free Zone is fully occupied, delivering long-term economic benefits to Nigeria. With the Nigerian economy projected to grow by 3.7% in 2026, investments of this nature are vital to ensuring the country’s sustained growth and economic resilience.

Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, noted, “This investment reflects IFC’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria. Lagos Free Zone is poised to become a transformative hub for industrial activity, driving job creation and enhancing Nigeria’s competitiveness in global markets. We are proud to partner with Lagos Free Zone in building the infrastructure necessary to attract global and local businesses, enabling Nigeria to achieve its full economic potential.”

The investment in Lagos Free Zone also reflects IFC’s commitment to sustainable development, with a focus on green infrastructure. Approximately 15% of the investment is earmarked for climate-related initiatives, including Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE)- certified buildings and climate-resilient infrastructure.

This investment aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and supports IFC’s broader strategic frameworks, including the World Bank Group’s Nigeria Country Partnership Framework (2021–2025) and its 2015 Climate Action Plan, both prioritising economic diversification, the development of competitive business clusters, and investments in climate-resilient infrastructure.

About Tolaram

Tolaram is a family-owned business, headquartered in Singapore, focused on investing in emerging market opportunities and building brands that drive economic growth. Since its founding in 1948, Tolaram has evolved from a single retail shop into a diversified global business with interests spanning consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure, and industrial sectors in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Across Africa, Tolaram has established a significant presence through its consumer business. Through partnerships with global corporations such as Indofood, Arla Foods, Kellanova, Colgate-Palmolive, and Diageo, Tolaram manufactures and distributes a wide range of products, making it one of the continent’s largest consumer goods enterprises. Tolaram also owns and operates Nigeria’s first wholly owned private free trade zone with a deep seaport.

Tolaram also owns and operates a digital bank and an insurtech business in Indonesia as well as an integrated paper mill in Estonia.