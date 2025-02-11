Aduna partners with Sinch to accelerate network API opportunities

Aduna, a venture between Ericsson and global telecom leaders, will be entering a partnership with Sinch to further bolster the network API ecosystem.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), is today announcing that it will be entering into a strategic partnership with Sinch, a leading cloud communications provider. This latest collaboration marks an important step to expand the global implementation and access of network APIs to spur innovation in digital services.

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to streamline and simplify global access to network APIs with a vision that new applications will work anywhere, on any network, making it easier and quicker for developers to innovate. Through its initial developer platform partners – including Google Cloud, Vonage and now with Sinch – Aduna will further bolster the ecosystem for network API innovation, enhancing the reach and effectiveness of network services. Sinch’s network APIs enable businesses to integrate communication capabilities such as voice, video, and verification services into applications, websites and systems.

As a key player in the CAMARA initiative, and by adopting standardized interfaces, Sinch will be able to leverage its extensive expertise and robust customer onboarding capabilities to streamline processes and drive innovation. Sinch will expand its coverage of Number Verify through its omnichannel Verification API, as well as enhance the trust and safety for its customers and their users through the roll out of services, such as the SIM Swap API. By adding Aduna as a preferred partner, Sinch will be able to take a significant step towards delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to enterprises worldwide.

Sean O’Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch, says: “Our partnership with Aduna marks a significant advancement in the development and adoption of network APIs. By working together, we will empower enterprises to enhance security and streamline critical services such as two-factor authentication. As the demand for secure, scalable digital infrastructure continues to grow, this collaboration enables operators to deliver advanced network capabilities that support seamless, secure, and innovative digital customer communications across industries.”

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, says: “The collaboration with Sinch as a partner will be a crucial step for the success of Aduna. We are removing significant barriers for developers who are eager to harness the full potential of mobile networks. The planned integration of Sinch’s expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs. Aduna’s mission is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses and society, and we are excited to partner with Sinch as we expand the network API ecosystem.”

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world’s leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch’s Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice, and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

