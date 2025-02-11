Ascentium Acquires Links International, Expanding HR and Payroll Services across Asia Pacific

Strategic Acquisition Adds Award-Winning HR Technology and Four New Markets to Ascentium’s Portfolio

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced its acquisition of Links International (Links), Asia’s leading HR Outsourcing Technology Partner. The strategic acquisition immediately expands Ascentium’s operational presence into key markets including Japan, Macau SAR, South Korea, and Thailand.



From left to right: Wendy Wang, Founding Management & Group President at Ascentium; Scott Thomas, Managing Director of Links International; Lennard Yong, Founding Management & Group CEO at Ascentium

Ascentium group aim’s to be the leading corporate services platform for our clients and business partners operating in the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition provides the platform with an expanded range of HR solutions in ‎Employer of Record (EOR), recruitment and unified platforms for clients operating an enterprise HR platform in 20 locations. Links International will operate as part of the Ascentium group, and Scott Thomson will be appointed to lead Links and the HR solutions business for Ascentium globally. The acquisition creates an enhanced service platform that will serve more than 30,000 active clients across diverse industries, supported by a workforce of over 1,800 professionals operating from 37 cities across 14 markets.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, stated, “Scott is a well-regarded leader in the HR solutions space in Asia Pacific. We are delighted to welcome Scott and Links International to the Ascentium group. The addition of Links International to the Ascentium group marks a pivotal moment in our expansion strategy. Their technological capabilities and regional expertise perfectly complement our vision to deliver comprehensive business solutions throughout Asia Pacific. This acquisition significantly enhances our ability to serve clients across multiple jurisdictions.”

Ascentium’s strategic decision to acquire Links International underscores the commitment to expanding its platform across Asia Pacific and providing a comprehensive range of corporate services, accounting and payroll solutions. This acquisition is a crucial element of Ascentium’s HR and payroll services strategy, enabling better service for clients and business partners in the region. With Links’ presence in 15 markets supporting over 20 locations in the APAC region, this acquisition represents a significant step in completing the diversification of Ascentium’s overall business strategy. By integrating Links into the Ascentium group, there is a clear path to enhance HR services and deliver value-added solutions to businesses operating in Asia Pacific.

Scott Thomson, Managing Director of Links International, shared, “Links and Ascentium is a perfect strategic fit which enables Ascentium to leverage our award-winning HR tech and services and Links to offer a one stop corporate services solution to our clients through Ascentium’s best in class corporate service offering. Becoming part of Ascentium creates immediate opportunities to introduce our services to emerging markets like India and UAE. The team and I are very excited to add Ascentium ‘rocket fuel’ to rapidly grow both Links’ market reach and our team’s careers in the Year of the Snake.”

The integration will proceed in phases, prioritising service continuity for existing clients while gradually introducing enhanced offerings. Ascentium has committed substantial resources to support Links International’s technology roadmap and market expansion.

The acquisition strengthens Ascentium’s position in the HR and payroll services sector. Links International’s award-winning payroll technology and in-country service delivery model will be enhanced through Ascentium’s resources and extensive regional network. Under Ascentium’s ownership, Links International will continue to invest in innovative solutions to address the evolving needs of businesses operating across Asia Pacific.

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we empower extraordinary growth through specialised expertise across secretarial, finance, payroll, HR administration, family office, fund administration, GRC, and cross-border & FDI specialist services. Our team of 1,600 professionals spans 10 markets in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, serving over 30,000 active clients across diverse industries. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and collaborative approach, Ascentium drives transformative growth, helping clients navigate complex global environments.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

About Links International

Links International is Asia’s leading HR Outsourcing Technology Partner, providing 100% in-country service delivery, highly integrative solutions, and user-friendly Payroll tech. Voted Asia’s Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner for consecutive years, their team of 200+ Asia HR Experts provide in-country support from 15 offices to 20+ locations across APAC, delivering local market expert HR advice including best industry practices and final mile services.

For more information, visit: