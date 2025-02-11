Australian technology captures the attention of governance, risk, compliance and product managers across Southeast Asia

SYDNEY, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Objective Corporation (ASX: OCL), a leader in software solutions for regulated industries, captures the attention of governance, risk, compliance and product managers with its market-leading regulated communications management software Objective Keystone.



Market-leading regulated communications technology

Building on the success of the software’s impactful launch at the Asia Risk Congress in Singapore last year, Objective continues to expand its global footprint by partnering with APAC-focussed digital transformation specialist Innovation.is.

Strategic partnership to enhance compliance in Southeast Asia

Innovation has delivered digital transformation across financial services for 38 years, and shares an aligned vision with Objective; to empower organisations to achieve compliance, transparency, and operational excellence.

Through this partnership, financial services organisations in Southeast Asia gain access to Objective Keystone’s powerful governance and compliance capabilities. This collaboration ensures that clients benefit from industry-leading technology combined with deep regional expertise, enabling them to navigate complex regulations with confidence and efficiency.

“At a time of economic, environmental and geopolitical uncertainty the Asian regulatory environment is growing increasingly complex. Partnering with Innovation.is strengthens our ability to help organisations respond quicker and with improved internal governance,” said Andy Moy, Vice President of Objective Keystone.

“Objective Keystone software paired with regional domain expertise has proven to be a powerful combination. Together with Innovation.is, we combine market-leading technology with knowledge of local regulatory requirements and proven implementation success,” said Moy.

Financial services organisations face increasing pressure from regulators to deliver accurate, timely, and transparent reporting. Regulatory acceptance of end-user communication has now become a time-critical factor in speed to market.

Stephen Porteous, CEO of Innovation.is, said, “Partnering with Objective enhances how we deliver client success. Objective Keystone is trusted across global financial services to reduce product risk and increase speed to market. This fits perfectly with our clients’ needs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and APAC.”

The partnership between Objective Corporation and Innovation.is is equipping finance, legal, audit, risk, and accounting teams with tools to reduce errors, accelerate time to market, and minimise operational costs.

“As we step into the Year of the Snake, a time symbolising wisdom and transformation, our partnership with Objective Corporation is set to drive meaningful change in financial services,” said Porteous.

About Objective

Digital governance. Stronger nations.

We create software that makes a difference. Using Objective software, thousands of financial services and public sector organisations are shifting to being completely digital. Where our customers can work from anywhere; with access to information, governance guaranteed, and security assured.

Innovation is our lifeblood. We invest significantly in the ongoing development of our products to deliver outstanding solutions to the public sector and regulated industries.

The result – stronger national and community outcomes; and accountability that builds trust in institutions.

www.objective.sg

About Innovation.is

Innovation is transforming businesses globally. We have managed delivery of meaningful outcomes for clients in financial services since 1987. We focus on business structuring, actuarial, risk, governance, product, transformation, and change.

Our expertise in delivering and optimising in regulated environments means we can reduce operational costs and create meaningful change for people, processes, technology and data.

www.innovation.is