China International Hardware Fair — one of the most powerful hardware events, will be held on March 24-26, 2025, Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China International Hardware Fair, organized by Beijing Jinyi Youlian Exhibition Co., Ltd., sponsored by China National Hardware Electric and Chemical Commercial Association, is one of the most powerful hardware fairs in the world. In the fair, you may discover the latest hardware products and the advanced technology in hardware industry.

The 38th China International Hardware Fair will be held on March 24-26, 2025 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) (No. 333, Songze Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China).



the Above Scene Photo from the 37th China International Hardware Fair

China International Hardware Fair with a history of more than 70 years, originated from the year of 1952, is held once annually in March in Shanghai. Each year, the fair attracts nearly 3,000 exhibitors (mainly hardware manufacturers) and more than 60,000 buyers from China and foreign countries, with an exhibition area of more than 160,000 square meters.

With the continuous improvement of China’s economy in the world, China has gradually become a large hardware processing and export country in the world, since China has the advantages of low raw materials and labor costs for manufacturing hardware products. In recent years, China’s export of hardware products has maintained a stable growth trend. Meanwhile, China has a broad market and consumption potential. China International Hardware Fair has constructed platforms of demonstration of hardware products, communication and cooperation in domestic and foreign hardware industry.

The 38th China International Hardware Fair will cover 170,000 square meters, with 3,000 exhibitors and approximately 8,500 booths. Exhibits include: hand tools, power tools, abrasives, pneumatic appliances, welding equipment, hardware products, garden tools, manufacturing equipment, lifting equipment and logistics equipment, safety protection products, and other hardware products. The fair has unveiled a comprehensive booth layout that features six major areas, namely 1.2 Hall: Power Tools; 2.2 Hall: Power Tools; 8.2 Hall: Pneumatic Equipment and Appliances, Welding and Machinery Equipment, Garden and Cleaning Equipment, Labour Safety Products, Mechanical Equipment, etc; 7.2 Hall: Abrasives, Lifting and Storage Equipment, Fasteners, and Other Hardware Products; 6.2 Hall: Hand Tools; 5.2 Hall: Hand Tools.

We sincerely invite you to attend the 38th China International Hardware Fair, March 24-26, 2025 in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For visitor pre-registration, you may visit the website: https://service.ciec.com.cn/ciec_sw/modules/register/preRegm/92361/WEBe4/en/n . For more information on the fair, please visit the website: https://www.hardware-fair.com/p/EN.html. If you have any other questions on the fair or on Chinese hardware industry, please do not hesitate to contact us by e-mail or by phone: 445280343@qq.com; +86 10 63356966.

Contact Us

Beijing Jinyi Youlian Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Address: 9th Floor, Fortune West Plaza, 58 Caihuying, Fengtai District, Beijing, 100054, China

Tel: 0086 10 63356966

E-mail: 445280343@qq.com

Website: www.hardware-fair.com