CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL TO ANNOUNCE UNAUDITED 2024 SECOND-HALF AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 25, 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) (“China Yuchai” or the “Company”), announced today that it will be releasing its 2024 unaudited second-half and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 before the market opens for trading.

A conference call and audio webcast for the investment community has been scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Standard Time on February 25, 2025. The call will be hosted by the President and Chief Financial Officer of China Yuchai, Mr. Weng Ming Hoh and Mr. Choon Sen Loo , respectively, who will present and discuss the financial results of the Company followed by a Q&A session.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate in the conference call by registering at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe0e5803674cf453b9f7f684f0548e941 at least one hour before the scheduled start time. A reply email will be sent with instructions and phone numbers to join the call.

For all other interested parties, a simultaneous webcast can be accessed at the investor relations section of the Company’s website located at http://www.cyilimited.com. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The recorded webcast will be available on the website shortly after the earnings call.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (“Yuchai”), is one of the leading powertrain solution providers in China. Yuchai specializes in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, pickups, construction and agricultural equipment, and marine and power generation applications. Yuchai offers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, including but not limited to diesel, natural gas, and new energy products such as pure electric, range extenders, and hybrid and fuel cell systems. Through its extensive network of regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, Yuchai distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and distributors while providing aftersales services across China and globally. Founded in 1951, Yuchai has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team, and significant market share in China. Known for its high-quality products and reliable aftersales support, Yuchai has also expanded its footprint into overseas markets. In 2023, Yuchai sold 313,493 engines, further solidifying its position as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai group of entities’ operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai’s Form 20-Fs under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Kevin Theiss

Tel: +1-212-510-8922

Email: cyd@bluefocus.com