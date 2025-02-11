“Experience Your Imagination” Exhibition Encourages Dream Pursuit: Hong Kong-based INCUBASE Creates Unique Anime Experiences

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INCUBASE Studio is hosting the “Experience Your Imagination INCUBASE Exhibition” at its newly relocated INCUBASE Arena in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Centered on the theme of dreams, the exhibition narrates the story of INCUBASE and its various themed exhibitions, showcasing the team’s passion for anime and their commitment to pursuing dreams. It aims to inspire everyone to bravely chase their own aspirations.



Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio, along with YUME, the studio’s designed representative anime character which made a grand appearance at the “Experience Your Imagination INCUBASE Exhibition”.

Since its establishment in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has planned and curated numerous popular IP-themed experiences, inviting audiences to “experience their imagination”. In 2024, it launched the first anime cultural experience hub, INCUBASE Arena, in Hong Kong, integrating exhibitions, events, F&B and merchandise to create a vibrant community for anime fans. The INCUBASE brand also includes an online ticketing platform INCUTix, and an offline shop INCUShop which offers a variety of merchandise and exhibition-themed products that are designed and produced by the team. Together, the INCUBASE brand delivers a rich and diverse anime culture and entertainment experience.

In January 2025, INCUBASE Arena relocated to Chong Hing Square in Mong Kok, coinciding with the “Experience Your Imagination INCUBASE Exhibition” which celebrates the opening of this new location.

“Founded in Hong Kong, INCUBASE now boasts four studios and two INCUBASE Arena hubs across different Asian regions. We hope this exhibition will help everyone understand INCUBASE better, our important milestones, and the IP-themed exhibitions and experiences we’ve curated, demonstrating our journey in pursuing our dreams together,” shared Sion Yip, Founder and CEO of INCUBASE Studio.

INCUBASE Anime Character and Theme Song

YUME, the original anime character designed by INCUBASE, makes a surprise appearance at the exhibition! The name “YUME” means “Dream” in Japanese (ゆめ), embodying INCUBASE’s aspiration to inspire and realize dreams through exhibitions and experiences. YUME is a cloud spirit who is strong-willed and straightforward, and enjoys staying at home, immersed in comics, games and music while creatively expressing boundless imagination. With cloud-like hair and a transformable tail that shift freely according to mood and thoughts, YUME symbolizes the interplay of physical and mental freedom, encouraging everyone to imagine boldly and transform their dreams into reality.

In addition, INCUBASE Studio invited renowned Hong Kong musician and versatile creator Keith Chan Siu-Kei, along with composer and producer Jeffrey Yip Shu-Fai, to create the theme song “Dream” for INCUBASE Arena. This energetic and motivational song aims to ignite a passion for pursuing dreams. The theme song will play throughout INCUBASE Arena, becoming part of the shared experience with anime fans!

Unique Anime Experiences at INCUBASE Arena

The exhibitions at INCUBASE Arena gained immense popularity, drawing in a large number of fans. The new venue at Chong Hing Square in Mong Kok spans over 20,000 square feet across two basement levels, offering ample space and enhanced facilities. Currently, the exhibition area showcases the “Chainsaw Man Animation Exhibition – Hong Kong” as its opening exhibition. The new site also features an expanded INCUShop, a popup area, a card battle zone, a capsule toy area, an F&B area, photo card machines and photo booths, along with special projects and pop-up stores to facilitate diverse interactions with anime fans.

Meanwhile, INCUBASE Arena Malaysia celebrated its grand opening last month in Kuala Lumpur. In less than a year since its establishment, INCUBASE Arena has rapidly expanded and opened international branches.

INCUBASE Studio continues to collaborate with various IP licensors, and has planned an impressive lineup of licensed works for this year, including “The Idolmaster”, “Oshi no Ko”, “Dandadan”, “Crayon Shin-chan”, “Dragon Ball”, “Monster Hunter” and more. This diverse selection allows fans to experience the unique charm of these beloved works.

Future Exhibition and Event Plans

In 2024, alongside the development of INCUBASE Arena, INCUBASE Studio organised several large-scale touring exhibitions and experiences in various cities and venues. Notably, the first touring experience designed and curated by INCUBASE, “One Piece – The Great Era of Piracy! Asia Tour”, successfully completed its fifth and sixth stops in Seoul, South Korea, and Hangzhou, China. Additionally, “The Conjuring Universe Tour”, inspired by the famous horror film series from New Line Cinema, toured in both Malaysia and Thailand. The “Peppa Pig Treasure Hunt Family Interactive Exhibition”, which debuted in Hong Kong during the summer, will continue its tour across Asia, offering precious parent-child bonding experiences.

Other touring experiences, including “Animation Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition”, “Attack on Titan: Final Exhibition”, “A Minion’s Perspective”, visited various cities in 2024 and are set to continue their tours in Southeast Asia and mainland China in 2025.

Furthermore, INCUBASE Studio successfully introduced the Guinness World Record-certified largest inflatable event in the United States, The Big Bounce, bringing one of the annual highlights to Hong Kong with “HSBC Life The Big Bounce World Tour – Hong Kong“. The 16-day Bouncing Party took place in the West Kowloon Cultural District, where everyone celebrated Christmas and the New Year together. This large-scale event will continue touring Asia, that people in different regions can enjoy the joyful moments of “bouncing together”.

With the reopening of the INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and the new venue in Malaysia, INCUBASE Studio is set to reach new milestones. The Studio plans to gradually expand INCUBASE Arena to other Southeast Asian countries, mainland China, Taiwan, the Middle East, and Europe and the United States. Multiple development plans are expected to be announced and launched this year.

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio curates diverse IP-themed exhibition experiences that celebrate and connect fandoms worldwide. The Studio brings stories to life by blending captivating content with engaging installations and interactive devices. Since its establishment in Hong Kong in 2021, INCUBASE Studio has been committed to realising and promoting Touring Experiences across Asia, pushing the boundaries of physical venues and experiences.

In 2024, INCUBASE Studio established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong and Malaysia as hubs for Japanese anime culture and entertainment experiences, continuously hosting a variety of popular anime IP exhibitions and related events to build a vibrant community for anime fans in both regions and the surrounding areas.

www.incubasestudio.com