EZVIZ’s new ColorFULL dual-lens camera steers home protection to next-level clarity and reliability to ensure peace of mind at all hours of the day

Featuring EZVIZ’s self-developed ColorFULL technology and ultra-clear 4K resolution, the H80x Dual doesn’t need to turn on any spotlight before restoring lifelike details in a dark space.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EZVIZ, a world’s top brand in smart home security with strong in-house innovation, refreshes people’s knowledge of a feature-rich high-performance camera by unveiling its latest H80x Dual, together with the groundbreaking EZVIZ ColorFULL technology. Inheriting the core competitiveness of the renowned EZVIZ dual-lens pan-and-tilt series, it pushes the boundaries of around-the-clock monitoring, eliminating blind spots caused by limited vision and low light conditions.

Combining an F1.0 super aperture lens with a 4K lens and an advanced CMOS sensor, the H80x Dual processes images with extreme light sensitivity, allowing users to see true colors in the dark almost like daytime, without turning on additional lights. To further resolve technical headaches of detection recordings, it also integrates AI-ISP and dynamic exposure technology to produce evenly exposed images from far to near, while greatly reducing motion blur and image noise throughout the entire scene.

Compared to conventional color night vision models, the camera is no longer restricted by how far the built-in spotlight can illuminate. It can detect distant objects without the problem of dark corners, read signs and license plates without distracting light reflections, and reduce false alarms caused by insects attracted to the light.

“The H80x Dual marks the 3.0 era of smart night vision, diving deeper into intelligent video processing to achieve a satisfying visual experience that requires much less effort from the user and becomes more versatile in application scenarios,” said Stella Huang, product manager of EZVIZ’s outdoor series. “Users now enjoy greater freedom when choosing the best spot, without worrying about disturbing neighbors or wildlife with dazzling spotlights.”

Among EZVIZ’s smartest cameras with a high degree of automation, the H80x Dual patrols particularly important areas on preset viewing angles. It uses a built-in AI chip to detect people and vehicles with both mobile alerts and on-site sound and light alarms, while locking on a moving pedestrian to record an activity in full. A more user-friendly choice for homeowners, the H80x is easy to install and consumes less power, making it ideal for garden, driveway, backyard and more.