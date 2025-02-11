German leading adtech firm adjoe expands to APAC region

SINGAPORE and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hamburg-based adjoe , a global leader in mobile advertising, has announced its expansion into the APAC region, with new offices established in Singapore and Tokyo. The move signals adjoe’s commitment to high-potential markets for mobile gaming and advertising like China, Japan, and South Korea.

This expansion builds on adjoe’s strong growth since its €100 million funding round in 2022, backed by Bertelsmann , which enabled milestones like launching US operations in 2023 and expanding into APAC in 2024. By onboarding key players in the app space, adjoe has cemented its position as a global leader in mobile advertising, with the APAC region offering significant growth opportunities through its thriving mobile gaming and app ecosystems.

At the core of adjoe’s product suite is Playtime, a rewarded ad solution that distinguishes itself through an arcade-style integration within non-gaming apps. By rewarding users with the host app’s currency and benefits for engaging with recommended mobile games, Playtime fosters motivated, prolonged user engagement for both the host app and the featured games. Meanwhile, game developers benefit from incremental user acquisition at scale, thanks to adjoe’s advanced algorithmic approach, which delivers higher-than-average IPM and sustained player engagement across competitive markets like APAC.

adjoe works with globally recognized clients like Fetch , the largest rewards app in the US; ShopBack , Asia-Pacific’s leading shopping, rewards, and payments Shopback and yuu Rewards Club in Singapore; and Green Ponta Action in Japan. These partnerships underline adjoe’s ability to collaborate with major players across diverse markets, driving growth and innovation for its partners through unique and effective advertising solutions.

To spearhead this regional growth, adjoe has onboarded seasoned leaders with deep expertise in the APAC adtech and mobile app ecosystems:



adjoe APAC Team

Eileen Keng has joined as VP Revenue APAC, bringing over a decade of experience from leadership roles at X (Formerly Twitter), Chartboost, Fyber and Gogolook.

As Japan Country Manager, Daisuke Hattori brings extensive expertise in Japan’s gaming and adtech industries, including experience from Sony and Bandai Namco. His deep knowledge of local app ecosystems and consumer trends will be key to strengthening adjoe’s presence in this dynamic market. Joining him is Satoshi Takeuchi , whose background includes roles at Google, Yahoo, and across the app landscape, to drive new partnerships.

Vincent Zhang , Senior Demand Partnership Manager for Greater China, brings 12 years of expertise in programmatic advertising and user acquisition from Google, Meta, Funplus, and Applovin. Hyemin Han , Senior Supply Partnerships Manager for South Korea, brings experience from X (formerly Twitter) and Paktor with expertise in Korea’s mobile adtech landscape to drive partnerships and growth in the region.

“Expanding into APAC is an exciting milestone for adjoe, as the region generates over 50% of global mobile gaming revenue and leads in advertising innovation,” said Jonas Thiemann, Co-Founder of adjoe. “With solutions like Playtime, we aim to boost engagement and retention for our partners, helping them tap into this thriving market. Backed by our innovative approach and experienced APAC team, we are ready to make a strong impact on the mobile adtech industry.”

About adjoe

adjoe is a leading mobile ad platform committed to challenging the industry status quo. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Hamburg, and part of the applike group, adjoe has rapidly scaled to engage 500 million mobile users annually, partnering with over 500 gaming studios and 1,000+ games globally.

Find out more at https://adjoe.io/