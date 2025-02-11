GMCC & Welling Showcase at AHR Expo 2025 with Tailored Portfolio for the North American Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GMCC & Welling, the global leading integrated core component solution provider of HVACR showcased a series of products and solutions tailored for the North American market in the 2025 AHR Expo (International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition), which officially opened in Orlando today. The offerings include scroll compressors, rotary compressors, reciprocating compressors, and motors designed for various North American HVAC applications, such as household air conditioning, commercial air conditioning, heat pump heating, heat pump water heating, refrigerators, unitary air conditioners, automotive air conditioning, and thermal management systems.



Cold Climate Heat Pump Solutions for Comfortable and Energy-Efficient Lifestyles

Addressing the extreme low temperature, blizzards, and freezing rain common in North American winters, GMCC & Welling leveraged their expertise in rotary and scroll compressors to introduce the high-performance heat pump compressors and motor technologies that cater to both household and commercial applications in their Cold Climate Heat Pump Solutions.

By innovatively adopting inverter technology and Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology, GMCC’s heat pump compressors significantly improve heating performance in cold climates. The compressors feature a high compression ratio for enhanced reliability, as well as low-noise and low-vibration designs for quieter and more stable operations. Beyond efficiency, GMCC’s heat pump compressors are also compatible with eco-friendly refrigerants such as R454B, R32, and R410A, contributing to sustainable and energy-efficient lifestyles.

In addition to continuous product innovation, Zhang Qiyun, Head of GMCC & Welling’s Americas Market, emphasized the company’s commitment to the North American market.

“The North American market is of great significance to GMCC & Welling. We believe localization is the key and we are localizing ourselves from management, to culture and marketing to enhance our local technical support and pre-sales and after-sales service capabilities,” according to Zhang. “We adopt a consumer-driven approach for product development and upgrades. Our R&D center in Dallas will officially start operations in the third quarter of 2025, to better support product development for the local market demands in North America on environmental sustainability, high efficiency, and low noise.”

For Heat Pump Water Heater and heating applications, GMCC offers a full range of rotary compressors with displacement capacities ranging from 15cc/rev to 58cc/rev, all featuring Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology. Intelligently manufactured with the latest innovative technologies from GMCC, these products offer high efficiency, low noise and vibration, and excellent compatibility with various applications. GMCC features a special design for Inverter Scroll Compressors for Cold Climate Heat Pumps using an enhanced low-bearing plate design to increase structural rigidity, thus effectively reducing noise levels. These compressors also support eco-friendly refrigerants such as R32, R454B, and R410A and are suitable for both commercial and light commercial power systems, expanding their range of applications.

Welling Motors provides a complete portfolio for the North American HVAC market, including PSC motors, ECM motors, BLDC motors, 3P motors, and ER motors.

For household and commercial refrigeraters and freezers, GMCC showcased several flagship products, including Ultra Efficient Inverter Recip Compressor for Household Refrigerator, Double Suction Inverter Recip Compressor for Household Refrigerator, High-displacement Compressors for commercial beverage coolers, ice cream freezers, kitchen refrigerators, and ice makers, as well as DC Inverter Compressors for car refrigerators and portable cooling units. These compressors have gained recognition from both customers and end-users for their high reliability, strong start-up capabilities, and compact design.