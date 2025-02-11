Saviynt Welcomes Former SailPoint APAC Channel Leader Sunil Kedaraji

Kedaraji drives regional growth as Saviynt’s Vice President of Partner Sales for APJ

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity governance solutions, today announced the appointment of Sunil Kedaraji as Vice President of Partner Sales for APJ (Asia-Pacific and Japan). This strategic hire reflects Saviynt’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the high-growth APJ region. With seasoned leadership, the company aims to scale operations, deepen partnerships, and accelerate growth, solidifying its position as a leader in identity security solutions.



Sunil Kedaraji, Vice President of Partner Sales for APJ (Asia-Pacific and Japan), Saviynt

“Sunil’s extensive expertise in the APJ partner ecosystems, coupled with his deep knowledge of the identity security domain, is invaluable as we continue to invest in the region. His leadership will empower us to enhance strategic relationships, expand our market presence, and deliver outstanding value to both our customers and partners,” said Dan Mountstephen, SVP – APJ, Saviynt. “This appointment underscores Saviynt’s continued commitment to the high-growth APJ region and our focus on building a world-class team to drive sustainable success.”

Kedaraji joins Saviynt from Proofpoint, where he successfully led partner expansion across Southeast Asia, North Asia, India and Korea. With an impressive track record at top-tier organizations such as SailPoint and Quest, Kedaraji brings extensive domain expertise and deep regional insight, which will be key in advancing Saviynt’s partner strategy.

“I am thrilled to join Saviynt as VP of Partner Sales for the APJ region, a company recognized as a leader in identity security by the industry’s foremost analyst firms,” said Kedaraji, who brings more than a decade of expertise in the identity security domain. “With Saviynt’s innovative cloud identity and access governance platform solutions, I see tremendous opportunities to collaborate with our partners and deliver exceptional value to our customers across the region. Together, we will strengthen Saviynt’s position as the trusted choice for enterprises in APJ, helping them achieve their security and compliance objectives more effectively.”

Previously, Kedaraji served as the Head of APAC Partners at SailPoint Technologies, where he played a pivotal role in building and nurturing the partner ecosystem, enabling partners to thrive and scale in an increasingly competitive market.

Saviynt’s partners in the APJ region have welcomed Kedaraji’s appointment.

“We are excited about Sunil joining Saviynt as the VP of Partner Sales for APJ. His domain expertise and strategic approach will be instrumental in driving stronger collaboration between Saviynt and its partners, helping businesses in the region navigate complex identity security challenges with confidence,” said Anshul Pandey, Chief Technology Officer, Content Security, a Saviynt partner in Australia. “We look forward to working closely with him to accelerate joint success and deliver outstanding solutions to our customers.”

To learn more about Saviynt’s Identity Cloud, visit the website.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world’s leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations.

Press Contact:

Sheetal Kumar

sheetal.kumar@saviynt.com