Taste the Love This Valentine’s Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Celebrating a season of love at a luxury beachfront retreat in Nusa Dua.

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Valentine’s Day, escape to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for a luxury romantic retreat on the pristine shores of Nusa Dua. Immerse yourself in an enchanting celebration of love, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views and unforgettable dining experiences.



The Ritz-Carlton, Bali – Valentine’s Day

Starting February 14th, indulge in exclusive Valentine’s Day offerings designed to create lasting memories. Enjoy a specially themed afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar, available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., February 14th -17th, priced at IDR 888,888++ for two. As the evening unfolds, savor a romantic candlelit beachfront at The Beach Grill, featuring a meticulously crafted set menu by our talented chefs. Dinner service will start from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., priced at IDR 2,400,000++ for two, complemented by live music, the gentle sound of waves, and a curated selection of fine wines and handcrafted cocktails to enhance the romantic ambiance.

“Our Valentine’s Day celebrations are designed to provide an unparalleled romantic experience,” said Go Kondo, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “We invite couples to create cherished moments together in the serene beauty of Bali, with the legendary service of our Ladies and Gentlemen.”

For reservations and more information, please visit our website or contact us on WhatsApp.

