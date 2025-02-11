Tune Protect Group partners with Collinson International to offer airport lounge access and travel experiences in the case of flight delays

The partnership presents eligible Tune Protect policyholders in Malaysia and Thailand with access to Collinson International’s network of over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Collinson International , a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of SmartDelayTM, partners with leading insurance provider, Tune Protect Group (Tune Protect) to facilitate greater convenience and reassurance to its travelling customers; particularly in the event of a flight delay, with the introduction of Delay Lounge Pass.

As part of the collaboration, Delay Lounge Pass is offered to travellers who have purchased selected AirAsia travel insurance plans, powered by Tune Protect. In the event where flights are delayed by two hours or more, eligible policyholders will be able to gain instant access to Collinson International’s network of over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide. Eligible policyholders will automatically be sent a notification of their flight delay and a digital lounge access voucher, through which they can easily redeem their real-time travel benefit.

Recent flight delay statistics[1] show that 33 million travellers across Asia Pacific were impacted by more than an hour of flight delays. Additionally, six in ten travellers surveyed through Collinson International’s research revealed that preflight issues can initiate stress and a “Fear of Switching Off” (FOSO) for the rest of their trip. With travel emerging as one of the highest spend categories for respondents in Malaysia, Thailand, and the wider Asia Pacific region – accounting for almost a third of annual expenditure – brands have the opportunity to build stronger relationships with their customers by offering rewards and benefits designed to reduce travel stress.

“Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7% rise compared to 2024. While great to see, such demand puts pressure on travel infrastructure; often resulting in flight delays. We’re pleased that our partnership with Tune Protect will help to alleviate their customers’ travel stress in the case of delays by providing multiple options to unwind and relax at airports around the world,” said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International. “We look forward to welcoming eligible Tune Protect policyholders and AirAsia travellers to our expansive network of airport lounges and travel experiences.”

“This latest initiative underscores Tune Protect’s commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions for travellers. Travel delays are unsolicited and we understand the challenges of navigating them when travelling with a big family or managing a busy schedule,” said How Kim Lian, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect. “The experiential proposition that entails our travel insurance is meant to elevate customers’ travel experiences, and the offering of airport lounge access is the beginning of us achieving our aspiration, which is to become a relevant player within the travel ecosystem in the region.”

For more information on Collinson International’s SmartDelay solution, which provides access to a global network of airport lounges and travel experiences (made available via TuneProtect) in the event of flight disruptions, please click here.

Tune Protect’s Delay Lounge Pass is offered as a bundle with AirAsia Travel Insurance. Available across AirAsia’s extensive global network[2], the Delay Lounge Pass is available exclusively for customers purchasing or opting in for either one of the AirAsia Travel Insurance plans. These include the Value Pack, Premium Flex, and AirAsia Plus[3] for flights departing from or arriving in Malaysia and Thailand.

The issued Delay Lounge Pass will be valid for one-time use within 30 days from the issuance date. The Delay Lounge Pass voucher is uniquely assigned to the registered traveller and is non-transferable.

For more information on the Delay Lounge Pass and AirAsia Travel Insurance Plans, including terms and conditions, please visit https://delayloungepass.tuneprotect.com/airasia and https://www.tuneprotect.com/airasia/AABundlePackage/.

[1] Sourced from Cirium and reflects data as of June 2024. [2] Excluding outbound flights from Mainland China [3] For flights departing from Subang SkyPark Terminal

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass , the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,700 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 725 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Collinson International’s flight disruption assistance product SmartDelay gives airline passengers, who have registered their flight, access to an airport lounge or alternative benefit in case of a flight delay or cancellation.

About Tune Protect

Tune Protect Group Berhad (Tune Protect) is a financial holding company listed on the main market of Bursa Malaysia. With a strong focus on enhancing travel and lifestyle experiences across regions, Tune Protect is committed to making travel smoother and everyday lifestyle more secure through its range of flexible, digital-first insurance solutions tailored to the modern travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts. Through its general insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries, joint venture companies, and strategic partnerships with local underwriters in 30 countries and multiple airline partners, Tune Protect is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable general insurance propositions, particularly in the Travel space.

For more information on Tune Protect, visit their website at https://www.tuneprotect.com/