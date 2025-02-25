GILF Shortlisted in Catalog of Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative (2025), Starting New Procurement Season in March

ZHONGSHAN, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the official website of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province released the Catalog of Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative (2025). After submission and expert review, the 32nd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) and the 33rd GILF were shortlisted in the catalog! From March 18 to 21, 2025, the 32nd GILF, as one of the recommended exhibitions of Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative, will be held at the Guzhen Conference and Exhibition Center, Zhongshan, Guangdong Province to present a one-stop procurement fair for purchasers in the spring!

Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative is a key concrete effort of Guangdong’s Global Trade Program, one of Guangdong’s ten major programs for high-quality trade development. Officially launched in Guangdong in 2021, it is a strategic initiative created by Guangdong Province to expand the domestic market, promote the coordinated development of domestic and international trade, and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results for production and trade.

The inclusion of the GILF in the Catalog of Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative (2025) is important as it is an evaluation of indicators of previous GILF sessions, including data, services, and the number of participating companies. It is a role model exhibition, as well as an authoritative certification of its professional level and market value. It can be said to be the crown jewel among exhibitions in the lighting industry. According to policies, shortlisted exhibitions will receive robust and prioritized support from the provincial government.

A Magnificent Event in China’s Lighting Capital

Under the theme of “Guzhen Lights up the World,” the 32nd GILF is strategically positioned as a specialized and market-oriented international fair. The main venue, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, will join hands with eight retail lighting stores. Through a gathering of more than 3,500 top-notch brands worldwide, it will be established as a spring procurement fair with an exhibition area of 1.5 million m2 that extends from the manufacturing end to exhibition and interacts with retail stores and supporting online activities.

With the main theme of “Procurement in Spring” and in response to the industrial trend to develop high-end, intelligent, branded, and customized products, the GILF focuses on displaying new and popular products of the lighting industry across smart lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, special lamps, lighting accessories, machinery, and smart home products. This will refresh the procurement experience for global merchants.

Winning Worldwide Favor and Becoming Increasingly Recognized

Despite being closed for several months, the 31st GILF remains clear in the memory of industrial experts for its bustling vitality. It attracted 98,736 visits from 141 countries/regions around the world, and the number of overseas visits surged by 35.39% from the previous year to an all-time high record. Moreover, eight sub-venues attracted 140,000 visits (240,000 in nine venues).

The analysis on the positions of visitors reveals that Chinese companies attached considerable importance to the GILF. Over 76% of visitors were members of corporate management. The analysis of their roles in procurement shows that over 80% played either a decisive or participatory role in procurement.

Under the concerted efforts from all circles, the 31st GILF was increasingly recognized and universally acclaimed. Over 92.85% of visitors expressed satisfaction; and 93.26% said they would visit the GILF again. Nearly 50% of the visitors came from “Belt and Road” countries/regions, mainly including Pakistan, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, and altogether there were visitors from 88 countries/regions. This fully demonstrated GILF’s international influence.

Exhibitors of the last GILF were mainly lighting and lighting accessory manufacturers, including 76% who were able to market products in overseas countries. An enlarging group of import/export merchants and cross-border e-commerce retailers reflected a growing desire for overseas expansion among Chinese companies.

The upcoming 32nd GILF in March 2025 will leverage Guangdong’s Nationwide Trade Initiative to attract more Chinese and overseas exhibitors and visitors. While buidling up its own popularity, the event will continue to inject energy into industrial development, establish a mutually beneficial business exchange platform, and help companies in market expansion and customer acquisition, thereby giving an effectives boost to the high-quality development of the lighting industry.