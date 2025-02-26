Bus Overturns in Prachin Buri, Killing 17 and Injuring Over 40

An accident occurred in Prachin Buri, Thailand, early on 26 February, when a tour bus on an educational field trip overturned while descending Khao San Tone mountain in Na Di district.

The incident involved a convoy of three buses transporting a total of 129 passengers from Phon Charoen district in Bueng Kan to Rayong province. The journey began at 5:00 pm on 25 February.

At approximately 3:20 am, the third bus lost control on a curve along Highway 304, resulting in severe damage.

Authorities have confirmed 17 fatalities and more than 40 injuries.

Emergency responders, including local police and rescue teams, quickly arrived at the scene, rushing the injured to Nadi Hospital and Kabinburi Hospital for urgent medical care.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.