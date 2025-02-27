Gravity Sets to Strengthen Ragnarok IP’s Dominance in Southeast Asia in 2025

– Four Ragnarok Titles Poised to Captivate Gamers Across the Region!

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global gaming company Gravity is set to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by introducing four new Ragnarok IP titles in 2025, further energizing the region’s gaming market and reinforcing the franchise’s lasting popularity.

Gravity first entered the Southeast Asian market in 2003 with the launch of its flagship PC online game, Ragnarok Online, in Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The success continued in 2018 with the introduction of the mobile MMORPG Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, which quickly soared to the top of sales charts across multiple regions, sparking a renewed Ragnarok phenomenon.

Since 2021, every Ragnarok title released—including Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Ragnarok Origin, Ragnarok: Rebirth, and The Ragnarok—has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, further solidifying the franchise’s legacy in Southeast Asia. In the first half of 2025, Gravity and its overseas branches will captivate players once again by introducing four highly anticipated Ragnarok IP titles, each offering unique gameplay experiences: Ragnarok M: Classic, Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, Ragnarok V: Returns, and Ragnarok: Back to Glory.

‘Ragnarok M: Classic’ Supports Character Growth and Delivering Classic Fun

First, ‘Ragnarok M: Classic’, which was released on February 14, encouraged fair competition among users through a play style that allowed self-sufficiency in equipment and items without purchasing from stores, using only the in-game currency, Zeny. Players can continuously earn rewards through automatic hunting 24 hours a day even when offline. To further enhance character progression, the game offers a free monthly pass packed with 17 exclusive benefits.

Following the pre-download launch in Southeast Asia, it achieved the top 1 in popular games in the Apple App Store in Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia, while ranked 2nd in Singapore and 3rd in Indonesia. Upon its official launch, the game ranked 2nd and 4th in the top sales rankings on the Apple App Store in Thailand and the Philippines, respectively. It continues to perform strongly, maintaining the No.2 spot in popular games in Thailand and No.5 in Singapore on Google Play, reflecting its growing popularity in the region.

‘Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus’ Delivers Efficient Idle Play with Exciting New Content

Gravity has officially launched Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a vertical idle RPG, on February 20th across global markets, excluding select regions. It combines automatic battle and an idle growth system, allowing you to grow your character and acquire resources even when offline. Featuring modern graphics, the game’s UI and UX have been optimized for an enhanced user experience. Various contents such as 5 job groups, team composition system, various dungeons, seasons, and theme events were also planned to double the fun of the game.

Following the pre-download launch in global regions, it ranked 4th in popular games on the Singapore Apple App Store, 5th in the Philippines and Malaysia, and 6th in Thailand, reflecting strong user interest even before the official release. After the official launch, it ranked 1st in popular games on Google Play in Brazil and Singapore, 2nd in Thailand and the Philippines, and 5th in Malaysia, achieving initial success and raising expectations for future performance.

‘Ragnarok V: Returns’—A Multi-Platform MMORPG Unveiling a Valkyrie’s Unique Story

‘Ragnarok V: Returns’ is an MMORPG that is the official sequel to ‘Ragnarok Valkyrie Uprising’ that has captivated over 5 million users worldwide. The game captures the cute and adorable charm unique to Ragnarok in its graphics, and offers a variety of content such as a solid story, various occupations and character customization, battle support mercenaries, and a pet system to provide a unique kind of fun. Notably, players can set up their personal stores, similar to Ragnarok Online, with a secure transaction system using passwords. Ragnarok V: Returns enhances accessibility by supporting multiple platforms, allowing players to seamlessly enjoy the adventure on both PC and mobile.

‘Ragnarok: Back to Glory’—A Next-Generation 3D Ragnarok Fantasy Adventure

Gravity is set to elevate the Ragnarok experience with Ragnarok: Back to Glory, an upgraded 3D MMORPG that builds upon the success of Ragnarok: Rebirth, which launched in Southeast Asia in June 2024. It has all the advantages of existing adventure game production, graphics implemented with 3D backgrounds of various colors, and horizontal and vertical play methods, and has optimized tutorials, character balance, interface, and UI. It offers diverse content with varying difficulty levels, equipment training, and a pet system. One of Ragnarok: Back to Glory’s most exciting innovations is its new server exchange system, which unites players from Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, allowing seamless item trading across regions.

Gravity Business Director Kim Jin-hwan said, “In the first half of 2025, we are introducing four distinct Ragnarok IP titles to Southeast Asia, each offering a unique experience. We are confident that players will enjoy the variety and excitement of exploring multiple titles at once, as each title has its own charm.” He added, “We ask for your interest and love for the four attractive Ragnarok IP titles that will be launched in the first half of the year. We have also prepared generous benefits for each title, so we hope you enjoy all four games and immerse yourself in the world of Ragnarok.”

For more details on the four Ragnarok IP titles launching in Southeast Asia in the first half of 2025, visit the official introduction pages: (https://www.ragnarokland.com/sea).



4 new Ragnarok IP titles in 2025

[Gravity official website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Introduction page for 4 Southeast Asia region launch titles] https://www.ragnarokland.com/sea

[About Gravity]

Founded in April 2000, Gravity is a South Korean game company and a global gaming leader listed on NASDAQ. Its flagship Ragnarok IP has surpassed 203 million global accounts as of August 31, 2024, and has ranked as the second most preferred Korean game in the global Hallyu trend for five consecutive years. Ragnarok Online has also demonstrated its worldwide popularity, securing the No. 1 spot in the “‘Korean Game Users in Overseas Market‘” category across multiple regions, including Brazil, Indonesia, the UK, and the US.

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiary ‘Gravity Neocyon (Korea)’ and overseas branches ‘Gravity Communications (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), and Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong).’ Together with the subsidiaries, Gravity is carrying out global publishing business that discovers and distributes not only Ragnarok IP games but also games on various platforms and genres such as PC, mobile, console, and IPTV, thereby expanding awareness and influence worldwide. In addition, along with the expansion into MD, animation, and screen golf business using the Ragnarok IP, content business is also currently being develop, including webtoon production and brand collaboration to discover new IP.

-. Representative title

MMORPG ‘Ragnarok Online’ (launched in 2002), ‘Ragnarok M’, ‘Ragnarok Origin’, ‘Ragnarok X: Next Generation’, ‘THE Ragnarok’, etc.