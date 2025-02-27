Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels Participates in China Wedding Expo 2025

Creating a Blooming Romance in Shanghai for Guests

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As spring breathes new life into Shanghai, the city transforms into a vibrant display of blossoming flowers, setting the perfect stage for romance. From February 22 to 23, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels and its 8 hotels penned a new chapter of love and celebration in its story at China Wedding Expo 2025. Taking Shanghai’s classic style and timeless elegance as inspiration, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels showcased its expertise in integrating modernity with a variety of wedding themes and banquet services to create exquisite memories for newlyweds.



A Diversified Wedding Experience at Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels

Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels offers a diverse range of high-end to luxury hotels, guided by the belief “Every Moment Matters”. Each hotel presents its own distinctive approach to wedding banquet services, from serene lakeside retreats to sophisticated urban luxury, from classical European elegance to contemporary chic. With the support of hotels’ professional, thoughtful planning teams and world-class catering, the hotels create unforgettable wedding experiences that couples will cherish for a lifetime.

Creating Romantic Masterpieces for Newlyweds and Guests

Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels offers a variety of wedding styles and venues for newlyweds and their guests, from scenic outdoor lawns and waterside spaces to indoor ballrooms, crafting special moments to celebrate romance and eternity.

CITIC Pacific Zhujiajiao Jin Jiang Hotel is located on the bank of Dadian Lake, to the north of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, a place rich in history spanning over 1,700 years. Built on an island and surrounded by water on three sides, the hotel perfectly combines the natural charm of Jiangnan water town, bringing a serene and romantic atmosphere for weddings. The hotel features a meticulously designed 400-square-meter outdoor wedding venue, providing guests with two options: lawn wedding and waterside wedding. Against the backdrop of tranquil lakes and mountains, adorned with vibrant flowers and fresh greenery, newlyweds can begin their journey together in a breathtaking natural environment. For a more traditional celebration, Jin Jiang Grand Ballroom offers a spacious 530-square-meter venue with a capacity of 300 guests, ideal for classical and luxurious European-style weddings.

Jin Jiang Hotel Shanghai, a five-star garden-style hotel with nearly a century of history, is located on the thriving Middle Huaihai Road, becoming a go-to choice for weddings in Shanghai due to its marvelous European architecture and stunning scenery. The Jin Jiang Grand Hall spans 529 square meters with a 6.8-meter-high ceiling, offering ample space for up to 26 tables at grand wedding events. The 370-square-meter Jin Mao Chinese Restaurant creates a unique setting through its classic and elegant design, while Hua Mao Hall is perfect for small and intimate wedding ceremonies. Additionally, the hotel offers charming outdoor lawn weddings, enveloped in lush greenery and vibrant flowers, perfect for a romantic celebration.

Park Hotel on West Nanjing Road was built in 1934, once celebrated as the “tallest building in the Far East”. Famous for its historical status as the “Zero Coordinate Point of Shanghai“, the hotel has become a sought-after venue for weddings thanks to its profound cultural heritage and gorgeous elegance. It offers two distinctive wedding venues: Sky Terrace Hall on the 14th floor and Park Hall on the 9th floor. Sky Terrace Hall, featuring its original high-end teak flooring and a 10-meter-high ceiling, accommodates up to 120 guests, suitable for intimate weddings with a touch of Shanghai’s unique charm. Park Hall provides setting for medium-sized banquets. Dishes served at wedding banquets include authentic Beijing and Shanghai cuisines, combined with innovative culinary perspectives for unforgettable experiences.

With its prime location in the heart of the city and rich history, The Kunlun Jing An Shanghai has become an ideal spot for all kinds of weddings. Renowned internationally for its exceptional service and modern Chinese hospitality, the hotel features modern wedding venues and professional teams that blend luxury, romance and simplicity for new couples. The 424-square-meter Grand Ballroom can accommodate 16 to 28 tables, with a square layout and refined interiors that beautifully combine the romance of Western weddings with the elegance of modern Chinese style. Capturing the essence and traditions of an authentic Chinese wedding, Suiyuan Hall offers a perfect setting for intimate gatherings, with rich wooden interiors that can be tailored to either follow convention or create a more personalized occasion full of oriental charm. Galerie Shanghai, located on the highest floor of the hotel, covers an area of 192 square meters. Giant floor-to-ceiling windows unveil magnificent city views of Shanghai, bringing eye-catching charm to any wedding.

Jin Jiang Tower, Shanghai sits in the bustling commercial center of Huaihai Road, adjacent to fashionable landmarks such as Xintiandi and Tianzifang, as well as main attractions like People’s Square and the Bund. The hotel has become a favored venue for wedding banquets with its warm oriental hospitality and innovative modern design. Blue Heaven Revolving Restaurant on the 41st floor is a Shanghai-style restaurant opened in the 1990s and is the only restaurant with a 360-degree view with 7-meter floor-to-ceiling glass windows in Puxi. Guests can overlook the Shikumen-style traditional Shanghainese architecture, taste local delicacies, and immerse themselves in the luxurious artistic atmosphere for a truly romantic experience. The hotel has 9 multi-functional halls and conference halls, each with a different style. Magnolia Hall, covering 500 square meters and accommodating up to 250 guests, is perfect for large-scale celebrations. In addition, the outdoor terrace on the 6th floor is a rare find in the city center, providing breathtaking views and a memorable setting for weddings amidst the spring breeze and stunning cityscape.

Beauty in the Details

Every brand under Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels is dedicated to crafting unforgettable weddings with professional teams and ingenious services. From elegant venues, comprehensive facilities, to exquisite cuisine, every detail is thoughtfully considered to ensure newlyweds begin their brilliant new journey.

As an iconic hotel in Shanghai Hongqiao International CBD, Radisson Collection Hotel, Yangtze Shanghai has become a premier choice for newlyweds with its modern design and award-winning dining experience. Its superior location provides easy access to excellent wedding services and unparalleled dining at a convenient transportation hub. The hotel features 2,000 square meters of flexible conference and banquet spaces, including Yangtze Ballroom 1, which covers an area of 730 square meters and can accommodate 50 wedding banquets; Yangtze Ballroom 2 is 670 square meters and can accommodate 26 tables, both of which can be freely combined and flexibly arranged according to guests’ needs. Weddings here are not only highlighted by the hotel’s iconic design full of heritage and elegance, but also tailored to exclusive styles for newlyweds from table decorations to seasonal floral arrangements and unique inspirations. An experienced wedding planning team ensures every detail is coordinated, allowing couples to fully immerse themselves in their special day. Additionally, the hotel’s renowned Li Jin Xuan Chinese restaurant adds special charm to banquets with its classic Cantonese cuisine and innovative dishes, satisfying the diverse tastes of all guests.

Located in the center of Lin-gang Special Area adjacent to Dishui Lake, Pudong International Airport, and Shanghai Free Trade Zone, Radisson Collection Lingang Shanghai operates approximately 65,000 square meters of expansive conference space and modern facilities, making it a top choice for luxury weddings. The flagship banquet venue, Chaoyue Grand Ballroom, spans 3,000 square meters with a ceiling height of 13 meters, and can be flexibly divided into 3 independent banquet halls. Equipped with advanced lighting, audio-visual, and multimedia technology, the ballroom creates immersive wedding experiences. The dining options beautifully combine Chinese and Western influences, featuring dishes that symbolize blessings and prosperity for the couples.

Hongqiao Jin Jiang Hotel is advantageously located in the center of Shanghai Hongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone. With its excellent banquet facilities and wedding banquet services, the hotel has become another favorite for newlyweds. The hotel’s 830-square-meter, pillarless European-style luxury banquet hall, with a 6.1-meter-high ceiling, is adorned with sparkling crystal chandeliers and elegant retro wallpapers, creating a grand and romantic atmosphere for wedding celebrations. The banquet hall can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and is equipped with a 450-square-meter ballroom foyer and a private bridal dressing room, providing a comfortable and exclusive whole-floor space for guests. A dedicated and meticulous banquet team handles every detail, while each dish is thoughtfully prepared by a professional culinary team, ensuring a truly extraordinary dining experience.

At China Wedding Expo 2025, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels showcased its outstanding services and planning expertise for weddings. From stylish decorations to exquisite banquets, every detail is curated to perfection, creating a space where love and commitment can truly shine.

About Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels

Established under Jin Jiang International Group, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels is a business structure formed by Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and Radisson Hotel Group China. Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels provides a complete hospitality solution for luxury and high-end hotels, creating outstanding value and exceptional stay experience for guests while meeting the evolving needs of tourism industry.

The portfolio of Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels comprises of 10 brands: J, Yan Garden, Kunlun, Jin Jiang, Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, and Golden Tulip.

Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels offers dual loyalty programs: Jin Jiang Rewards and Radisson Rewards, tailormade for domestic and international guests. Our loyalty programs are designed to deliver an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, offering exclusive privileges and benefits to our valued members.