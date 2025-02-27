SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SurplusGLOBAL, a global leader in the legacy semiconductor equipment industry, has officially announced the establishment of its European branch, SurplusGLOBAL GmbH, in Munich, Germany. With this expansion, the company aims to strengthen its local customer support capabilities and deliver customized semiconductor equipment and parts solutions more efficiently to the European market.



SurplusGLOBAL Establishes European Branch in Munich, Germany, and Appoints EMEA Manager

To lead the operations and drive the business expansion of its European branch, SurplusGLOBAL has appointed Andreas Berdzentis as EMEA Manager. With over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor equipment and component industry, Berdzentis has held key positions at Texas Instruments, FormFactor, and Anritsu. Leveraging his extensive network and industry expertise, he will spearhead the expansion of SemiMarket (www.SemiMarket.com), an AI-driven global marketplace, across Europe.

Additionally, he will play a crucial role in strengthening SurplusGLOBAL’s semiconductor equipment and parts supply chain.

With the establishment of its European branch and the appointment of a local managing EMEA manager, SurplusGLOBAL is set to expand local sourcing and sales of semiconductor equipment and parts across Europe. The company will also collaborate with its affiliate, EQ GLOBAL, to enhance repair and maintenance services. Furthermore, by strengthening partnerships with semiconductor companies, SurplusGLOBAL aims to bolster its competitiveness in the global semiconductor market.