Zhihu Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 26, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 before the U.S. market opens on March 26, 2025.

The Company’s management will host a conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 (7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, March 26, 2025) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI822b4edc673942e382e2354f17702df3

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com .

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zhihu Inc.

Email: ir@zhihu.com

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: zhihu@christensencomms.com