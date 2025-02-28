PANAMA CITY, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its Internship Program under its Global TalentX Strategy. Open to college graduates and post-graduates from all over the world, this long-term initiative began in early February, 2025. Designed to provide young enthusiasts with an accessible entry into the rapidly growing Web3 and crypto industries, the program aims to nurture new talent and drive innovation in the decentralized economy.



BingX Launches Global Internship Program to Cultivate Next-Gen Crypto Leaders

The Global Internship Program aims to lower barriers for aspiring individuals seeking to enter the rapidly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. Interns will have the opportunity to explore diverse roles across key areas, including business operations, product development, finance, marketing, HR, administration, and more, as listed on the BingX Career page. The program spans all regions where BingX operates, offering remote work flexibility with adaptable hours, and English as the primary working language. Interns will receive competitive salaries based on local market rates, gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies, and gain invaluable exposure to the dynamic crypto industry. Interns who excel will also be considered for full-time positions at BingX, offering a pathway to long-term career growth in the company.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared: “The future of Web3 hinges on fresh perspectives and diverse skill sets. Through the Internship Program, we are not just recruiting interns — we are investing in the architects of tomorrow’s decentralized economy. By removing traditional barriers like experience requirements, we aim to democratize opportunities and ignite a new wave of innovation.”

The BingX TalentX Strategy focuses on identifying, nurturing, and empowering bright minds in the Web3 and blockchain space. At its core, BingX recognizes that talent is the key to driving innovation in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. By providing early career opportunities and cultivating a diverse range of skill sets, BingX aims to build a robust talent pipeline that will contribute to the company’s future growth and the broader development of the decentralized economy.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.