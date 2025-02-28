HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CoinW, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, made a strong impression at Consensus HK 2025 as an official 4 Block sponsor. By showcasing its dedication to blockchain innovation, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, CoinW reaffirmed its position at the forefront of the Web3 revolution. Through its exclusive partnership with LALIGA and support for its innovative platforms like DeriW, WConnect, and PropW, CoinW has strengthened its position as a leader in the Web3 revolution.

The unforgettable “Connecting Legends” afterparty further cemented its role at the cutting edge of blockchain innovation and global fan engagement.

A Grand Presence at Consensus HK 2025

CoinW captured attention from the moment attendees stepped into Consensus HK 2025. An eye-catching photo booth was positioned at the venue’s entrance mimicking Hong Kong’s iconic skyline and vibrant neon lights. There was also a large banner near the registration desk making the brand impossible to miss. CoinW’s main booth was a stunning centerpiece, which was majestically designed from top to bottom.



CoinW at Consensus HK 2025: Driving Innovation and Blockchain’s Future

The first day was underscored by the presence of Christian Karembeu, a retired French football legend and LALIGA ambassador, who joined CoinW alongside LALIGA China’s CEO and VP. In a live CoinDesk broadcast, Karembeu shared his insights on the CoinW x LALIGA partnership, his personal journey, and LALIGA’s Web3 initiatives.

Karembeu further delighted fans by signing autographs at the main booth and displaying his football skills, creating an exciting and interactive experience for attendees.

Overall, CoinW’s mesmerizing set-up attracted over 1,000 participants.

Connecting Legends: CoinW’s Exclusive Afterparty

As the day turned into the night, CoinW elevated networking to the next level with an exclusive “Connecting Legends” afterparty at The Henderson – Cloud 39. This high-profile gathering brought together over 450 top industry professionals, investors, and Web3 pioneers for an evening of insightful discussions, music, and celebration.

Nassar Al Achkar, Global Operations Director, took the stage to share CoinW’s achievements in 2024 and its vision for 2025. It set the tone for an evening of innovation and collaboration.

LALIGA’S presence added to the excitement, with Christian Karembeu and LALIGA representatives signing merchandise and engaging with guests.

The event also featured dynamic presentations from DeriW and PropW, highlighting their latest advancements in Web3 trading, while WConnect led insightful discussions on its role in driving blockchain adoption.

As the night continued, a live band and DJ kept the atmosphere vibrant, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Empowering the Future

CoinW is more than an exchange—it’s an ecosystem builder.

During Consensus HK 2025, the company reinforced its commitment to supporting its new platforms that drive blockchain adoption:

DeriW : The first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum’s security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework.

The first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum’s security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework. PropW : Proprietary crypto trading platform (DMCC licensed by the Government of Dubai ,) offering capital from $5,000 to $200,000 USD and up to 80% profit-sharing.

Proprietary crypto trading platform (DMCC licensed by the Government of ,) offering capital from to and up to 80% profit-sharing. WConnect: A premier online forum series designed to connect developers, traders, and blockchain communities through in-depth discussions, expert insights, and knowledge sharing.

Commitment to the Blockchain Industry

As Web3 adoption accelerates, CoinW is committed to driving the next wave of blockchain innovation and financial empowerment.

Through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking platforms like DeriW, WConnect, and PropW, CoinW is committed to fostering a more inclusive blockchain ecosystem.

Now is the time to be part of the movement. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or industry leader, join CoinW in shaping the future of crypto—where innovation meets opportunity, and adoption turns into impact.

Trade, connect, and build with CoinW today.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange serving over 13 million users in 14 countries. With cutting-edge technology, advanced security, and a focus on empowering blockchain innovation, CoinW supports communities worldwide in realizing the transformative power of digital assets.

