New Outdoor High-Power O-RU from Auden and Synergy to Enhance 5G and NTN Networks

TAIPEI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We are thrilled to announce Synergy and Auden Techno Corp. joint development for 4×4 Outdoor High Power ORU (Radio unit) product to fulfill the Open RAN market needs for both 5G private network and Mobile Network.

The AMD Zynq™ RFSoC DFE adaptive radio platform with Synergy software and technical support provide a strong foundation to Auden and accelerate Auden High Power ORU product time to market.

Hardware and Software vertical integration for REAL TCO saving.

Able to support form 5W, 10W, 20W and up to 80W output power in different hardware SKU with same compatible software.

Integrated with commercial O-DU solution and verified in the OTA environment.

A flagship Outdoor High Power O-RU product to extend the coverage cost-effectively.

Fully Comply with ORAN 7.2x standard (C/U/S/M plane)

Network in the BOX option can also be supported.

“With years of experience in RF design, Auden has rapidly developed a high-power RU solution, seamlessly integrating advanced analog signal processing, power amplification, and thermal management to meet market demands. It’s a win-win collaboration with Synergy, a highly trusted ORAN software partner, to bring such an exciting product to market.” said Sampson Duan, CMO of Auden.

“We foresee this market needs and provide Synergy software IPs and vertical integration service to our partners. We’re glad to see the Open RAN trends keep evolving and help Auden accelerate the developing time. We will continue dedicate to make Open RAN real and landing in the field, start form 5G and strength the NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) collaboration in near future. ” said Paul Li, CEO of Synergy.

AMD Senior Director, Business Lead Communications, Gilles Garcia, said, “AMD is dedicated to supporting our partners and customers in the Open RAN space, and the AMD Zynq RFSoC DFE brings advantages like ‘radio on chip’, power efficiency, and RF flexibility to help the Open RAN market continue to evolve. We’re glad to see Auden and Synergy joint work to deliver an O-RU product for the 5G, AI and NTN in the future using leading AMD Radio technology.”

[ About Auden Techno Corp.]

Auden Group is a leading provider of connectivity solutions based in Taiwan. Continuously advancing the connectivity industry worldwide, the company provides comprehensive technical and service support in the wireless communication market, spanning antenna design & manufacturing, system-level integration, wireless product testing, laboratory & security, and green energy. Recently, Auden was recognized on the Forbes “Best Under a Billion 2023” list for its achievements in driving connectivity and telecommunication forward.

For more information, please visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/about-us-en/

[ About SynergyDesignTek]

SynergyDesignTek is a solution enabler for 5G, AI, NTN, 6G, User terminal…etc; With own developed PHY (L1) Software, we verify the software work with ecosystems to end-to-end level not only single block. We keep evolving ourselves create commercial grade IPs and accelerate our customers’ Time-To-Market.

Website: http://www.synergydesigntek.com

