Ragnarok Landverse Genesis Closed Beta 2 Begins

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ragnarok Landverse Genesis Closed Beta Test 2 (CBT2) is scheduled to take place from March 17 to 23, 2025. This announcement has ignited excitement among Ragnarok Online fans, gamers, and web3 enthusiasts.



Close Beta 2 is coming!

Ragnarok Landverse Genesis is the Web3 version of the iconic Ragnarok Online PC version, a partnership between GRAVITY (IP holder for Ragnarok Online) with MAXION, SKY MAVIS, and ZENTRY. Ragnarok Landverse Genesis aims to rejuvenate this classic MMORPG experience featuring collectible NFTs and Play To Earn elements through the RONIN ecosystem.

MAXION, which introduced Ragnarok Landverse in September 2023, has seen significant success, with over 500,000 downloads worldwide. The transition to Ronin will enhance scalability and security for Ragnarok Landverse. Players can look forward to a seamless immersive experience that bridges the gap with decentralized gaming.

“While we are building towards web3, the future for Ragnarok Landverse Genesis should be community-inclusive. The Closed Beta will mark an important development milestone as we progress forward. We want all players to feel secure participating the game activities.” said Mr. Shotiwan Wattanalarp, CEO of MAXION.

The Closed Beta 2 provides a more polished game build, web3 features and access to a wider decentralized economy succeeding the current Ragnarok Landverse service.

Players can look forward to a series of events and rewards exclusive to this CBT2 phase, including;

– Marketplace will be opened.

– Pre-sales campaign offering several package deals including a premium random box.

– Look out for an air drop app launch.

Sign up today at https://rolg.maxion.gg/

Ragnarok Landverse Genesis Core Features

Automated System Mode

– Stay productive even while AFK! This feature lets your character continue adventuring, battling, and storing loot automatically.

War of Emperium

– Engage in epic Guild vs. Guild battles where victorious guilds claim castles as their headquarters, cementing their legacy.

Web3 & Blockchain Integration

– Enjoy a secure marketplace to trade in-game assets, items, and tokens with real-world value, powered by blockchain technology.

About Ragnarok Landverse Genesis

Genre: MMORPG

Platform: PC Windows

Website: https://rolg.maxion.gg/

X: https://x.com/ROL_Genesis

About Maxion

Maxion: Leading the Future of Web3 Gaming

At Maxion, we’re bringing the biggest IPs to the blockchain, connecting millions of gamers worldwide through the Zentry Universe.

Our mission is to empower players with true ownership of in-game assets.By leveraging MAX infrastructure, wallets, and marketplaces, we’re transforming Web3 gaming into a fun, accessible, and sustainable experience for mass adoption.

As the flagship studio of Zentry, we’re at the heart of the metagame ecosystem—an interconnected world of Web3 games. In partnership with Gravity, we’re launching a new Ragnarok Landverse server on Ronin. This collaboration goes beyond gaming, with Zentry also securing a node validator role on Ronin, cementing our presence in the blockchain space.