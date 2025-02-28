Turning Losses into Profits: AI Drives Significant Revenue Growth for IGC

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2025 –(hereafter referred to as ““; Stock Code: 0033.HK) announced its interim results for the period ending December 31, 2024.Thanks to the application of AI-driven trading technology solutions, IGC’s tech-driven investment management services segment has achieved significant growth, turning losses into profits.

During the reporting period, IGC witnessed a substantial increase in both revenue and profitability, with total revenue reaching HKD 142 million, a 38.4% year-on-year growth; gross profit of HKD 32.72 million, a 1,886% increase; operating profit of HKD 5.1 million and net profit of HKD 3.79 million, turning losses into profits. The Group’s overall operations have developed rapidly, and its financial condition has significantly improved.

AI Trading Technology Delivers Significant Benefits

By applying AI to trading technology, IGC has achieved rapid growth in new business revenue. During the reporting period, IGC’s tech-driven investment management services recorded revenue of HKD 35.16 million, becoming the most profitable business segment.

Deep Neural Computing Company Limited (hereafter referred to as “DNCC”), a leading company in the research and application of AI, deep neural networks, distributed computing, and quantitative trading algorithms under IGC, has developed AI trading technology solutions that provide investment strategies and quantitative trading technology for customers.

Since the successful acquisition of DNCC in 2024, the Group has significantly strengthened its tech-driven investment management services. In the past six months, DNCC has successfully deployed AI trading technology solutions for customers, not only generating stable revenue contributions but also demonstrating the huge growth potential brought by AI applications.

“Technology-Driven + Innovative Cooperation Model” Strategic Transformation Gains Recognition

Thanks to the application of AI trading technology, IGC has innovated its cooperation model with customers. While authorizing the use of AI trading algorithms to customers, IGC jointly discusses investment strategies and fee structures with them and customizes product structures according to customer needs, achieving the establishment of high-level, high-quality, and advanced investment strategy trading products at a low cost. The innovative cooperation model has been recognized by customers, and the AI trading technology solutions have achieved a win-win situation with customers.

Since announcing its strategic transformation in 2024, IGC’s dual-driven approach of “technology-driven + innovative cooperation model” has also gained recognition from the capital market and investors.

As the global financial market continues to develop, the role of AI and automation in improving investment decisions and optimizing trading strategies has become crucial. The application of AI in asset management has expanded from basic data analysis to enhancing risk management, market prediction, and real-time strategy execution, improving efficiency and returns. This will bring more market opportunities for IGC’s tech-driven investment management services.

This year, IGC will further increase its investment and optimization in AI trading technology, researching the use of reinforcement learning and generative AI to further strengthen automated trading algorithms, and integrating cloud computing and blockchain technologies to improve scalability and security. In the market, IGC will focus on expanding its global market coverage, strengthening its business in Asian regions such as Hong Kong and Singapore, and exploring business opportunities in the United States and Europe.

Hashtag: #InternationalGeniusCompany #IGC #Interim

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International Genius Company

The International Genius Company (IGC, stock code: 0033. HK) is a Chinese-led AI trading technology solution provider. With top AI R&D capabilities and quantitative trading experience, IGC strives to combine advanced technology with market insights, and is working to redefine financial asset trading through AI. Based on cutting-edge technologies such as neural networks and distributed computing and massive data analysis capabilities, IGC provides customized one-stop scalable AI trading technology solutions for investment institutions, asset management companies, family offices, etc.