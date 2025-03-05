InterContinental Hotels Group Celebrates Expansion in Laos with New Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane

InterContinental Hotels Group marked a new milestone with the 5-Star Felicitation Award ceremony for the Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane on 3 March, doubling the company’s hotel footprint in Laos.

“Today is truly a special day for IHG Hotels and Resorts,” Murali Viswanathan Cluster General Manager stated during the ceremony. “This is both an honor and a privilege, and the absolute recognition of the hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment of our Owners and the entire team to deliver the global standards of service to all guests visiting Vientiane and Laos.

IHG Hotels & Resorts, a global leader in hospitality, boasts over 6,000 hotels across 100 countries and 20 distinct brands, ranging from luxury to economy. The company, founded in 1946, is known for its “True Hospitality for Good” philosophy, emphasizing exceptional guest experiences, sustainability, and loyalty through its IHG One Rewards program.

The new Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane joins IHG’s existing presence in the city, including the Crowne Plaza Vientiane, which recently hosted delegations during the ASEAN 2024 summit.

“We are here – right where we are meant to be – for the past eight years serving guests, serving our community, serving our team members and being part of historical moments,” Murali Viswanathan added.

IHG also partners with organizations like UNFPA and Lone Buffalo, which support entrepreneurial initiatives and aid vulnerable populations.

The Holiday Inn & Suites brand, established in 1952 by Kemmons Wilson, is renowned for its accessible and welcoming approach to hospitality. The Vientiane location represents the latest addition to the brand’s global portfolio.