ASEAN Launches Agroecology Transition Guidelines in Laos

On 17 March, ASEAN countries, with support from the Lao-facilitated Initiative on Agroecology, officially launched the ASEAN Policy Guidelines on Agroecological Transition. The guidelines, adopted at the 45th ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Meeting in October 2024, aim to strengthen sustainable and resilient food systems in the region.

For over two decades, the French institutions – leading by AFD Group and CIRAD – have been longstanding partners of the ASEAN countries in supporting the Agroecology transition in Southeast Asia, with the first agroecology project launched in 2008.

Since then, more than EUR 30 million (USD 32.8 million) has been committed to demonstrate the importance of Agroecology transitions in developing sustainable and resilient food systems in the region.

The ongoing project titled “Agroecology and Safe Food System Transitions (ASSET) in Southeast Asia project” – co financed by the European Union, French Development Agency (AFD), and the Fonds Français pour l’Environnement Mondial (FFEM) – enables AFD Group, CIRAD and their partners to translate a shared vision of Agroecology and Safe Food System transitions into the ASEAN Policy Guidelines on Agroecology Transitions.

France, through the French Development Agency (AFD) Group and the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD), has been a key partner in ASEAN’s agroecology efforts for over two decades, committing over EUR 30 million since 2008.

The ongoing “Agroecology and Safe Food System Transitions (ASSET)” project, co-financed by the European Union (EU), AFD, and the French Global Environment Facility (FFEM), helped shape these guidelines. Developed by CIRAD in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the Lao Institute of Crop Agriculture and the Department of Agriculture and Land Management (LICA/DALaM), the guidelines focus on seven key areas, including farmer engagement and sustainable value chains.

To turn these principles into action, a high-level technical workshop was held on 17-18 March, bringing together policymakers, private sector representatives, and development partners to discuss financing and implementation.

The launch was attended by key figures, including Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Chanthakhone Boualaphanh, French Ambassador to Laos Siv-Leng Chhuor, EU Ambassador to Laos Mark Gallagher, and ASEAN representatives.

In her remarks, Ambassador Siv-Leng Chhuor stated, “Agroecology has long been a priority for France, as it is considered the best possible response to growing human needs and the challenges they pose in terms of climate, pollution, and health. Today’s sessions are essential for enhancing collaboration and accelerating sustainable agriculture and food systems across the ASEAN region.”

The launch marks a major step toward integrating agroecology into national agricultural policies, aligning with ASEAN’s sustainability goals.