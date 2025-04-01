Synagistics and HKT Unveil ShopHK: Empowering Hong Kong SMEs and Enterprises To Target Southeast Asia’s Thriving E-commerce Market

Tapping Southeast Asia’s USD 600 Billion E-Commerce Boom : Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market is projected to reach USD 295 billion in 2025 and on track to hit USD 600 billion by 2030, creating significant opportunities for Hong Kong brands seeking international expansion.

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synagie, the digital commerce arm of Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562.HK), has launched ShopHK with the support of HKT. ShopHK is a cutting-edge platform that enables Hong Kong brands to tap into Southeast Asia’s booming e-commerce market. ShopHK leverages Synagie’s AI-powered technology, 50+ on-demand services, cross-border logistics, and HKT’s client network to help businesses scale globally.



Left to Right: Catherine Chung, Vice-President, SME Market, Commercial Group, HKT; Olive Tai, Co-Founder & CEO, Synagistics Ltd; Clive Chow, Chief Operating Officer, The Club, HKT

Seizing Southeast Asia’s USD 600 Billion E-Commerce Opportunity

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce market is poised for explosive growth, projected to reach approximately USD 295 billion in 2025 and on track to hit USD 600 billion by 2030. This is driven by the region’s tech-savvy population, rising incomes, and widespread smartphone ownership. Indonesia leads as the primary growth market with Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, expected to double their e-commerce market values by 2030.

ShopHK: Empowering Hong Kong Businesses to Expand Globally

“The Synagie-HKT collaboration is a game-changer for Hong Kong businesses looking to expand globally,” said Olive Tai, Co-Founder and CEO of Synagistics Limited. “As someone originally from Hong Kong, I’m especially proud of ShopHK’s mission, to help businesses of all sizes reach new customers in Southeast Asia.

She added, “Hong Kong’s SME sector is known to be incredibly diverse and vibrant. According to various surveys over 60%, or about 200,000 SMEs, in Hong Kong are actively seeking expansion overseas. The launch of ShopHK by Synagie, with the support of HKT, is a major step in supporting these Hong Kong SMEs to thrive in the Southeast Asian marketplace.”

ShopHK aims to onboard at least 500 brands by the end of 2025. To encourage businesses to try the program and experience the benefits of the platform, Synagie is offering an exclusive 30-day free trial from 01 Apr – 15 Apr 2025.

Synagistics first made history in Hong Kong in 2024 as the first successful De-SPAC listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2025, Synagistics launched Geene, an innovative AI platform that integrates Generative AI, Blockchain, and Big Data, establishing the company as a leader in enterprise AI innovation.

ShopHK is also proud to receive support from key organisations including the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), a close ecosystem partner and Hong Kong’s largest Innovation & Technology hub, home to over 2,200 pioneering tech companies.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global innovation gateway,” said Gladys Oon, Director of Partnerships and Account Management at HKSTP. “By aligning HKSTP’s vibrant tech community – especially Green-tech and Health-tech products and services – with ShopHK, we can accelerate cross-border growth for Hong Kong’s most promising tech startups and SMEs.

Rising Demand for Hong Kong Products in Southeast Asia

Discerning consumers across Southeast Asia’s are increasingly drawn to Hong Kong brands. According to a recent Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) report, nearly 70% of online shoppers in the region have purchased Hong Kong-sourced products in the past year. Hong Kong brands are particularly popular among younger ASEAN consumers (ages 18-29), who value their affordability (35%), unique blend of Chinese and Western elements (33%), and trendiness (32%).

Ready Support and Early Adoption for ShopHK

The HKSAR Government has also recently announced plans in its 2024 Policy Address, to expand its E-Commerce Easy initiative to cover all ASEAN countries within Southeast Asia. This initiative, part of the BUD Fund, further facilitates SME growth by expanding into the 10-nation ASEAN bloc.

“The potential to reach millions of tech-savvy Southeast Asian consumers is incredible. We’re excited to be among the first local brands to join ShopHK,” said Joseph Tsang, Founder and Managing Director at FSL Group.

Henry Poon, Sales & Marketing Manager at On Kee Dry Seafood Co. Ltd, another early brand adopter of ShopHK, added “As a Hong Kong-based brand with a strong local presence, expanding into Southeast Asian markets has always been a priority for us. ShopHK’s affordable, no-fuss and one-stop platform provides the tools and solutions for us to scale our business rapidly across Southeast Asia.”

Ready to take your Hong Kong Brand Global?

Visit www.synagie.com/shophk today to join ShopHK and start your digital commerce expansion into one of the world’s fastest growth markets.

About Synagistics Limited (HKEX: 2562.HK)

Synagistics is a Singapore-based AI & big data company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, recognised for completing the first-ever De-SPAC transaction in Hong Kong. With Alibaba, Gobi Partners and HKT as its key strategic shareholders, Synagistics benefits from strong industry backing, enabling it to drive innovation and expand its influence in Asia’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. Synagistics is recognised as one of the top digital solutions provider in Southeast Asia and has provided its data-driven digital commerce platform Synagie to over 600 enterprises and renowned brands in the Southeast Asian market. With the launch of Geene in early March 2025, Synagistics has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, solidifying its position as a key leader in the global Al ecosystem and accelerating enterprise Al adoption and innovation. The Company continues to expand its footprint across multiple markets including the Greater China region while championing digital and artificial intelligence transformation.