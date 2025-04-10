Florida Theranostics Brings Cutting-Edge United Imaging Digital PET/CT to Palm Beach County, Florida

The uMI Panorama™ from United Imaging is the first in Florida.

HOUSTON, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging, a global manufacturer of modern medical imaging technology, will feature its uMI Panorama at a state-of-the-art new facility in Jupiter, FL.

Focused on patient-centered and precision medicine, Florida Theranostics is committed to establishing a high-quality level of personalized patient care and an emphasis on a comprehensive treatment experience for the surrounding communities. They celebrate their grand opening today, just one short year after achieving the Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence designation from SNMMI (Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging), the only one in South Florida, according to their website.

A special introduction at today’s grand opening in Jupiter is the digital positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner from United Imaging. A PET/CT scan is a non-invasive imaging technique that combines the functional information of a PET scan with the detailed anatomical data of a CT scan. This powerful combination allows physicians to detect and monitor a wide range of medical conditions including cancer.

“Florida Theranostics is built upon the foundation of precision medicine, committed to delivering efficient, precise, and empathetic treatment to every patient we serve. Our goal is to be at the forefront of the radioligand therapy and molecular imaging field of medicine, establishing ourselves as a top leader in the south Florida region. We believe leveraging cutting-edge technology such as the United Imaging uMI Panorama PET/CT will bring us closer to achieving that goal.”

The uMI Panorama is differentiated by several crucial features:

– The best resolution in the industry, enabling lesions to be seen earlier and treated earlier (2.9 mm NEMA PET resolution and sub 200 ps timing resolution; data on file)

– Large 76 cm bore and 700 lbs. table weight capacity to scan all types of patients from pediatric to bariatric

– Ultra-fast whole-body scanning at low doses

– AI-enabled workflow with a 3D camera for patient positioning and reproducibility

– A large 35 cm axial field of view PET and a 160-slice CT to provide high quality functional and anatomical images while maximizing the patient experience

“PET/CT scans provide a potentially lifesaving level of detail that can be crucial for early diagnosis and effective treatment planning,” commented Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America. “We’re proud that our digital PET/CT has been selected by such an outstanding team to support their mission in Florida.”

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.