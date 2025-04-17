Dyna.Ai Unveils Agentic AI Suite – The World’s First Multi-Language, Multi-Channel, Multi-Modal AI Agent Platform for Enterprise

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dyna.Ai today announces the global launch of Agentic AI Suite, an enterprise-grade AI platform purpose-built for intelligent, collaborative agents that communicate across multi-language, multi-channel, and multi-modality. Designed to enhance automation, cross-agent collaboration, and localization, the platform ushers in a new era of AI-native business transformation.

“Agentic AI Suite reflects our long-term vision of democratizing enterprise AI through accessible, multilingual, and agentic technologies,” said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-founder of Dyna.Ai. “We believe the next wave of digital transformation will be driven by AI agents that can work together—across systems, departments, and borders—to enable smarter operations and more inclusive growth.”

All-in-One Platform for the Next Generation of Enterprise AI

The Agentic AI Suite combines a versatile agent development framework, a multi-agent orchestration engine, and a robust enterprise application layer, all optimized for high-performance, secure, and scalable deployment.

At the core of the platform is Agent Studio, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to create, train, and deploy AI agents with ease. It is model-agnostic, supporting a variety of leading models—including Dyna LLM, open-source models, and commercial LLMs—allowing for flexible and scalable agent development. Key features of Agent Studio include:

Multi-Agent Collaboration : Agents can share memory, context, and intent to complete complex tasks as a cohesive team.

: Agents can share memory, context, and intent to complete complex tasks as a cohesive team. Multi-Modal Interaction : Support for text, voice, and image inputs enables agents to engage in human-like communication across various modalities.

: Support for text, voice, and image inputs enables agents to engage in human-like communication across various modalities. Multi-Language Support : Over 100 languages and dialects are supported, empowering businesses to engage with a truly global audience.

: Over 100 languages and dialects are supported, empowering businesses to engage with a truly global audience. Enterprise-Grade Security: Robust security measures, including end-to-end encryption and customizable access controls, ensure data protection and compliance with industry standards.

Agent Store: Ready-Made or Custom at Scale

To fast-track AI deployment, Dyna.Ai introduces the Agent Store, a global marketplace offering a wide range of pre-trained, industry-specific AI agents. Businesses can choose from agents tailored for banking, telecom, retail, BPO, and more. These agents are designed to meet the needs of different industries while offering customization options to ensure they perform optimally for each unique operation.

The Agent Store also features a performance-based rating system that helps businesses identify top-performing AI agents, optimizing them for real-world applications. Through this marketplace, companies are able to quickly deploy pre-built agents or customize them to fit specific business processes—saving valuable time and resources while ensuring seamless integration into existing workflows.

Agentic Apps: Tailored AI Solutions for Every Business Function

Agentic Apps, built on the Dyna Agentic AI platform, are designed to automate and optimize knowledge-intensive workflows across industries. These applications enable seamless orchestration of multi-agent systems, providing real-time adaptability and precision in executing complex tasks.

During the launch, Dyna.Ai demonstrated several cutting-edge solutions, including:

Process Agent for Credit Memo : Automating financial processes with precision and efficiency.

: Automating financial processes with precision and efficiency. Voice Agent for Marketing : Enhancing customer acquisition and retention with targeted, dynamic, personalized voice interactions.

: Enhancing customer acquisition and retention with targeted, dynamic, personalized voice interactions. AI Native App for Financial Product Consultations : Enabling customers to access real-time information and support.

: Enabling customers to access real-time information and support. Avatar for Customer Service and Marketing: Interacting with customers through engaging, human-like avatars to boost conversion rates.

These applications highlight the seamless integration of various AI agents, working together to enhance business efficiency and customer engagement.

Global Reach and Focus on Emerging Markets

The platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems—Social Media Platforms, APIs, CRMs, ERPs, data warehouses. With its inclusive design and multilingual capabilities, Dyna.Ai enables organizations in emerging markets to leapfrog into the AI era, with full control over localization, compliance, and scalability.

“Our AI architecture—spanning compute infrastructure, foundational models, domain-specific AI, workflow automation, and application delivery—allows enterprises to plug-and-play pre-built AI agents or rapidly develop custom solutions that enhance both customer and employee experiences,” added Joao Tapadinhas, Chief Architect of Dyna.Ai. “Agentic AI Suite solves the real challenges of enterprise AI, providing multi-agent collaboration, low-latency performance, and seamless deployment at global scale.”

Dyna.Ai’s Agentic AI Suite is available globally, offering both cloud and on-premise deployment options. Enterprises can begin using pre-built solutions from the Agent Store or leverage Agent Studio to create and deploy custom AI agents tailored to their unique business needs.

To learn more, visit www.dyna.ai.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to transforming the finance industry and beyond with cutting-edge AI-driven products and solutions.

Our expertise encompasses state-of-the-art AI models, sophisticated algorithms, AI-human interaction technologies, and big data analytics. These capabilities enable us to deliver top-tier AI solutions that empower our clients to achieve business success and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.

At Dyna.Ai, we are committed to harnessing advanced AI technology to provide innovative, industry-specific solutions for the financial sector and beyond, improving marketing, risk management, customer experience and employee experience, while driving enterprise productivity and efficiency.